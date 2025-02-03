The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Since Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration on Monday, Jan. 20, it has felt like every time I open TikTok, Instagram or look at the news I am flooded with information about President Trump’s newest Executive Orders or some influencer explaining why this is a scary time to live. With all of this happening in just one week, it can be very easy to become overwhelmed with stress and anxiety, even though we have no control over most of what is happening. In light of this, it is important to take care of your mental health and try to manage your stress as much as possible.

One easy way to manage your stress levels is by limiting the amount of time you spend online. It is so easy to just sit on your phone doom scrolling for hours on end. But, if your For You Page on social media is anything like mine, you probably receive an overwhelming amount of information about our current political climate. Limiting your screen time is especially important at night before going to sleep. Looking at a screen before bed can disrupt your sleep cycle, and continuously watching videos that get you worked up or stressed before bed only makes it harder for you to fall asleep. Getting good sleep is always important, but during times like this, it can also help keep your anxiety in check.

Another way to help manage your stress is by finding a friend or someone to talk to about how you are feeling. This could be particularly beneficial if you have friends who feel the same anxiety as you. By discussing your frustrations you might be able to calm your mind down enough to get through the day. Similarly, you can keep a journal to write out your frustrations. Sometimes all it takes to calm down a bit is to write out what is bothering you on paper so that it is not just swimming in your head all day and night.

Additionally, you can channel your feelings into an activity or by getting involved with campus or social change groups that share your ideals. In doing this you will be turning your stress into something positive. Whether by playing a sport or organizing campus events, there are many ways that you can get involved and help voice support towards organizations that align with your political beliefs.



Overall, it is completely normal to feel stress or anxiety over the current political climate. While it is important to stay informed about these things, it is also important that you know your limits when it comes to reading about politics, particularly if the topic is emotionally difficult. Overwhelming yourself about everything that is happening is not healthy for you, and ultimately it probably will not lead anywhere positive.

All you can do is help where you can and find positive ways to channel your stress. Like Kamala Harris said during her concession speech, “Only when it is dark enough can you see the stars.” Do not lose hope and remember to take care of yourself.