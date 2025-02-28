The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Flowers in every shade of pink — magenta, crimson, rouge — were tossed into the sky, filling the air with color. Smiles adorned everyone’s faces, as graceful as the silk sarees the family wore. The beats of “Kala Chashma” by Badsha and the rhythm of “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran blended, symbolizing the fusion of two people, two families, two cultures, two races and two lives coming together. The bride wore both her diamond princess-cut ring and her mangal sutra, a traditional Indian necklace, symbolizing the sacred bond of their love.

I had been to several weddings before: some along the beaches of the West Coast, others in the bustling streets of India, draped in vibrant orange and yellow flowers and even a few in the city halls of St. Louis. But this wedding was different from the rest. It was a union between an Indian man, a family friend of mine, and an American woman. It was a type of marriage ceremony I had never attended before.

It is hard to grasp the idea that a person can truly adjust to another person’s culture easily. Surrounded by the Indian aunties, the bride sat there, chatting as they delicately drew elephants and mandalas on the sleeves of her skin. She was not confused, nor was she uncomfortable — she was curious. Curious about Indian traditions. Unlike American weddings, which typically conclude in a single day with maybe two outfit changes, Indian weddings can last for an entire week, with various ceremonies symbolizing different aspects of the marriage: the Sangeet (singing and dancing), the Haldi (turmeric) ceremony, the Mehendi (henna) ceremony, the marriage itself and the reception. Throughout it all, the bride fully embraced the experience — laughing, asking questions, and immersing herself in every moment.

However, it was not just the bride embracing Indian culture; the groom also immersed himself in his fiancée’s family traditions. He danced with her cousins to a lively mix of Bollywood and Western music, his enthusiasm contagious as he encouraged everyone to clap, sing and join in the celebration. While the two families were initially a bit segregated — each sticking to their cultural comfort zones — he bridged the gap effortlessly. His energy and openness brought them together, breaking down any barriers and uniting them in a joyous celebration of their marriage. In those moments, the fusion of their two worlds felt seamless, as the crowd danced and cheered together, celebrating not just a wedding but the coming together of two diverse cultures.

We often ask the question, “What is love?” We attach meaning to it, defining it through the person we choose to be with, but when you break it down, love is quite simple. Love is finding someone who understands you. It is about having an open-mindedness that allows both people to explore and embrace each other’s differences. Love is about valuing diversity, not just in culture, but in thoughts, ideas and perspectives. It is about honoring and respecting each other’s traditions, no matter how different they may be.

After witnessing the couple exchange flower garlands, each placing one over the other’s neck with such care, I realized love is not about where you come from, what you wear or the traditions you follow; love is about how you learn, grow and build a life together. Just as the bride and groom embraced each other’s cultures and backgrounds, their love became a celebration of unity, understanding and respect. As the day came to a close, I understood that love is about finding someone who complements and challenges you, someone who makes you better. Their marriage was proof that when two people come together with open hearts, love can transcend all boundaries, and together, anything is possible.