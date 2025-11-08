Justice For Memphis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I tell people I am from Memphis, the reaction is not usually positive. They typically reply sympathetically, as if I had grown up in some hellscape comparable to a scene in Grand Theft Auto V. Some act shocked, some talk about how they visited the city and loved it and some older folks immediately start talking about Elvis.

Memphis is, unfortunately, not a city that typically receives positive attention from the media or the general public. Despite the rich culture, vibrant music scene and amazing food, Memphis seems to be defined by its crime and poverty rates. With the recent deployment of the National Guard and the installation of Elon Musk’s new xAI data center, the stigma surrounding the city is larger than ever. Politicians are painting the city to be a dangerous crime hub and forcing their militarized solutions onto the community without the consent of the local government or the people living there.

According to the Trump Administration, Memphis had “the highest violent crime rate, highest property crime rate and third highest murder rate in the US” this year. However, the Memphis Police Department reported major progress in crime reduction throughout the city. More specifically, the city experienced major drops in every crime category in the first eight months of 2025, contrasting prior years. In addition, crime hit a 25-year low — a major accomplishment for the community.

Instead of offering meaningful aid to the 32% of the population living in food deserts (the highest percentage nationally, by the way), the Trump Administration decided to further traumatize civilians rather than actually address these social issues, such as hunger, which are often conducive to crime.

As Tennessee State Representative Justice Pearson so eloquently said at a Shelby County Democratic press conference, “A militarized occupation of our city is not a resolution to the problems that we have. What we need is poverty eradication, not military occupation.”

Some people posit that Elon Musk’s new data center is a possible solution to boost the economy and create jobs throughout the city. Musk’s goal was to build the largest data center in the world. He calls it “Colossus” after the mythological statue, “Colossus of Rhodes.” This data center is meant to be the hub for his AI company, xAI. In other words, this project is just another example of entrepreneurs failing to do research about their setting and understand the complex issues these communities face.

Additionally, this new data center is conveniently located in South Memphis, which is a predominantly Black and low-income neighborhood. Since AI takes more power to complete simple tasks as opposed to a quick Google search, “Colossus” requires a significant amount of electricity. More specifically, to make the supercomputer reach full capacity, the facility will need to use a million gallons of water and 150 megawatts of electricity per day, which is enough to power 100,000 homes per year.

Musk’s intentional placement of the xAI data center is an example of environmental racism in our modern era. Environmental racism, a term coined by civil rights leader, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr, refers to the intentional placement of polluting and waste-producing facilities in communities primarily populated by African Americans, Latines, Indigenous People, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, migrant farmworkers and low-income workers. This supercomputer threatens the health and safety of South Memphis residents, causing issues such as increases in asthma rates and an overall lower life expectancy.

Not only does this supercomputer destroy the local environment and threaten the health of our community members, but it also does not benefit the economy in any shape or form. While xAI is estimated to generate 300 jobs, there are currently 37 job postings, most of which are located in California, as opposed to Memphis. Since AI is a generative and automated model, it does not create employment opportunities. In other words, Musk is benefiting from our land and environment without investing in the community.

The deployment of the National Guard, poor media representation and the new supercomputer are all examples of people doubting the city of Memphis. So many entrepreneurs, politicians and media representatives doubt the strength and unique pool of talent within the city. Instead of investing in the individuals living here, so many investors see Memphis as cheap real estate that they can use however they please.

On a broader scale, these new issues show the inability of policymakers to invest in real solutions to improve the community. Instead of trying to combat poverty or create real, high-quality jobs, our city is allowing the federal government and large companies to take control with “quick fix” and faulty solutions.

Even though Memphis is facing some unique challenges this year, I am still so lucky to call it my hometown. Growing up there gave me a unique perspective and exposed me to so many valuable experiences. I wish the media would focus on the facets of our community that make it such a fun and exciting place to live. There are so many things I love about Memphis, and I want other people to recognize them too, instead of just the so-called “civil unrest.”

The Vibrant Music Scene

Like many places in Tennessee, music is a huge part of the cultural identity of Memphis and the city played an essential role in the development of genres such as soul, gospel, rhythm and blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Sun Studios, the famous studio where music legends like Elvis, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis, Roy Orbison and Howlin’ Wolf recorded some of their most groundbreaking records, is located in the heart of Memphis on Union Ave.

Beale Street, a popular tourist destination, is a street downtown that features bars, shops, restaurants and historic sites. This is where Memphians go to party, and it is always a fun place to grab a drink while paying homage to the rich cultural history of the city.

The Amazing Food

It is no secret that Memphis is known for its barbecue. Restaurants, like The Rendezvous, are known as cult-classic, hole-in-the-wall spots, with amazing barbecue, juicy ribs and overall good vibes. Along with barbecue, we also have so many unique restaurants that I miss with my whole heart when I am away at college. Aldo’s is home to some of the best pizza in town, along with the most heavenly garlic knots and vodka sauce.

One of my personal favorite spots in Memphis right now is Hard Times Deli. They offer traditional deli sandwiches with some of the most amazing sauces and bread. The restaurant is also connected to Slow Down Dry Goods, a Memphis-themed gift shop with some of the most aesthetically pleasing Memphis merch you can find.

Memphis is also home to some amazing bars. My favorite bar is Silky O’Sullivan’s, an Irish-themed pub with live goats on the patio (yes, you read that right) and their iconic concoction “Divers,” a bucket full of sugar and alcohol, complete with a bunch of bendy straws.

And, of course, the People

As cheesy as it is, the people are really what make Memphis so special to me. From the founder of FedEx, Fred Smith, to rapper and fashionista, GloRilla, there are many amazing people who make Memphis a true community. Positive news engines, like the social media campaign Choose 901, help fight the stigma and highlight the good in the area. The Memphis Grizzlies basketball team unites the city, allowing us to celebrate together. Hardships bring us together, and resultingly, our city has a sense of shared identity.

One of my favorite parts of growing up in Memphis was exploring the city. When I was a kid, I loved to play in the waterpark at Mud Island or watch my dad’s favorite bands perform at the Levitt Shell amphitheater. In middle school, before we had cars, my friends and I would beg our parents to drop us off at Overton Square so we could walk around, maybe buy a milkshake at Sweet Noshings and get some cute Instagram pictures. Now that I am older, I go bar hopping on Beale, take walks at Shelby Farms or play trivia at Belltower Coffeehouse.

I am truly grateful for this city and incredibly disappointed with the reputation it gets from politicians and the media. We need real solutions and investments that take into account the people living there and what will benefit them. Now more than ever, we need justice for my home.