It is time to romanticize autumn

As we head further into the fall season, school starts to grow more difficult. Assignments begin piling up, exams infiltrate sleep schedules and time always seems to escape you. Even the glorified back-to-school mood starts to chip away, but there is a solution to keep the stressful cycle of college from eating at you: romanticizing autumn.

The term “romanticizing” means experiencing something in an idealized frame, heightening your senses and tuning in to the beauty of life. Rather than merely rejecting negativity, it emphasizes the good in the world. The art of romanticizing simply entails being in the present moment, engaging in positive psychology to uplift your mood. In fact, it has been proven to promote self-kindness and ultimately lead to a happier lifestyle. So how can we romanticize autumn and make this fall memorable? Here are some tips:

Fall fashion — when you look good, you feel good. The weather is slowly cooling, so take out those autumnal jackets and skirts. Wear cozy knit sweaters, Ugg boots and chic buns. Take the time to dress up this fall in clothing combinations that make you feel confident. Walk to class with a new scarf, and dip your toes into the palette of cocoa and red. Fall is the prime time to accessorize with watches, tote bags and headbands — whatever makes you you.

Pumpkin-spiced lattes — if you are a coffee drinker, there is no better time to experience the true depth of fall than with some caffeine. Embrace the seasonal menus at local coffee shops, from pumpkin spice to caramel apple. And for those who do not like coffee, do not fear – there are still a variety of options for you. From brown sugar hot chocolate to warm vanilla cider, you can taste fall no matter your preferences. If you fall in love with fall flavors, you are one step closer to romanticizing the autumnal season.

Foliage photos — the hues of fall are everywhere, from Tower Grove Park to the Missouri Botanical Garden. Simply taking the time to recognize that can be profound. So go out on a trail, walk around a park or drive through neighborhoods. Admire the red-tipped leaves and bundles of yellow on the ground. Take sunset pictures in the forest with your friends, and truly embrace the live art that is taking place around you. Being outdoors has been proven to reduce depression, anxiety and stress, not to mention it can be a great way to expand social horizons if you bring friends along.

Apple picking and more activities — to romanticize fall, you must also participate in its activities. Go to an apple orchard or a pumpkin patch, have a bonfire and make s’mores, bake some pies and attend harvest festivals with your friends.

Going craft crazy — for those of you who enjoy getting involved within the comforts of your home, autumnal crafting is the perfect move. You can make pumpkin vases, homemade spice candles, felted wool acorns or paint pumpkins. Get messy, get creative and be a part of fall art creation.

Dressing up and participating in fall trends is only part of the way to romanticizing the season. The real work lies in your mentality. Attend all events with a positive mindset, which entails living deeply with a conscious mindset and finding the beauty within all areas of your life. It means being authentic and creative, frivolous and extraordinary — it means having the courage to smile, even when you do not feel happy.

However, this is easier said than done. There are going to be days when we do not feel capable of being happy, and there are going to be days when we do not vibe with fall — but that does not mean we should not try and participate in the art of romanticizing it. Even on the bad days, even amidst any negativity associated with autumn. Why? The answer is simple: doing something for yourself, no matter your mood, will always have a positive impact. There is something powerful in letting yourself feel joy, and each one of us deserves the chance to experience that.

It is time to romanticize autumn, for you never know what you might uncover — perhaps there is something beautiful buried under the leaves, and you were just fortunate enough to find it.