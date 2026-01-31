Is AI Another Hurdle to Jump Through?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of conversation today, especially if you are a college student. AI, to some, may be an advanced search engine for answers, but others recognize the difference between abuse and effective use. There are multiple websites and resources designed to utilize AI with the intent of helping your learning experience, from taking notes, summarizing study materials and even generating practice questions. I have received numerous suggestions on social media platforms for tools like Perplexity, Knowt.com, Cluely AI and more.

And for many college students, AI has become a beneficial tool. In fact, a recent survey revealed that nearly 90% of college students have utilized AI to assist with their coursework. Despite this staggering large percentage, another study found that around half of students believe that cultivating a dependence on AI could negatively impact their academic success.

So where do we draw the line? Is there a perfect balance that can be achieved or compromises to be made?

It is a heated debate within the classroom if the use of AI is acceptable, but outside of the learning environment, not so much. AI is popping up everywhere. Businesses are encouraging their employees to familiarize themselves with AI software and implement it into their daily tasks. AI is being utilized for security, generating creative content, efficiency, market research and consumer relations.

The threat of robots consuming jobs has been relevant in manufacturing, but its fields are expanding their grasp. Multiple careers have begun to question the security within their jobs. A study conducted in 2024 revealed that 52% of workers were concerned with the potential impact AI could have in their workplace and 32% were concerned about the possibility of a decrease in job opportunities.

The field of consumer relations has been taken by storm with directions to speak to AI before people, so is AI a filter or an obstacle?

To some, the AI correspondents may be no different than the automated recorded responses one would receive on a call with directions about which numbers to press regarding your reason for calling, but others visualize it as another obstacle obstructing the path of convenience. I have yet to encounter a time in which an AI assistant has been able to fulfill my request without requiring me to be transferred to a living, breathing employee.

While in pursuit of an appointment, I became acquainted with Emily, the AI assistant at my dentist’s office. She listed off the necessary information, directing callers on which line to dial, similar to an automated message. She also inquired about my reason for calling and collected my name and date of birth. One drawback was her ability to access scheduling appointment information outside of a 48-hour time frame, which required me to request to be transferred to an individual who could assist me.

Emily is not the only AI assistant deployed by businesses. Hilton, the hotel company, utilizes an AI concierge service known as Connie. She similarly provides answers to common questions in guest experience. AI is incorporated into phone calls and 24/7 chatbots to assist customers. These chatbots are appearing on numerous company, entertainment and retail websites with the goal of customer and associate convenience.

I recently tested out these AI chatbots on two different websites. The first was to receive additional guidance on my Aerie clothing account. In this process, I presented my issues to the bot and was eventually connected with a live assistant. There are some issues AI can not answer, like why is my account with Aerie Mexico if I have never been there? In these instances, it can feel like AI is in the way of getting the problem resolved or the question answered. Therefore, conversations with chatbots waste time before the inevitable referral.

The second chatbot, from Puttshack, an indoor mini golf company, did not directly refer me to an employee during my inquiries like the other platforms, but was unable to provide me with information regarding my job application. I was led in a circle with the hope of accessing potential contact information for my online application, but was denied by a robot. Instead, my questions were left to be answered at a later date when I will receive an email. Is that convenient?

In my experience, AI has been an additional wall to get around.

AI can be effective in weeding out calls or chats of frequently asked questions. There is a benefit employers see when encouraging their associates to explore AI. There is an appeal students have to efficient resources through AI, but also imminent downfalls that professors warn about.

We are voices in the debate, so what is AI to you, a shortcut, an obstacle or just another hurdle to jump through?