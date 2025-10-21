Into the mind of Miss Independent

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Mind racing, heart pumping; always on alert. It does not matter what is going on; the mindset remains: “I will figure it out.”

Hyper-independent individuals, especially women, often get caught in a quiet, exhausting cycle of doing it all alone. According to mental health professionals, it can stem from a deep-rooted need to be self-reliant, to never feel like a burden and to always appear in control. But over time, that strength becomes a kind of self-preservation that keeps others out but keeps you trapped inside.

For many, hyper-independence is not born out of arrogance or stubbornness, but out of survival. Maybe you grew up in environments where help was not reliable or being strong was the only way to be seen, valued and safe. Society also celebrates the image of the “strong, independent woman:” someone who juggles everything effortlessly, never complains and always has it together.

But here is the truth: no one has it all together. And pretending to can slowly drain you. When we refuse help, we send ourselves the message that our needs do not matter, that vulnerability equals weakness and that we must earn love or rest through constant doing.

That mindset can quietly spiral into burnout, loneliness and even anxiety. You start to fear dependence so much that you isolate yourself from the very people who want to be there for you. The weight of everything; school, work, relationships or your own expectations become heavier than anyone should have to carry alone.

Asking for help is not a weakness; it is an act of courage. When you reach out, you open the door to connection, relief and healing. You give others the chance to show up for you and realize that strength does not always mean standing alone.

As I reflect on my college years, I realize that this persona has been me for much of my life. I was the dependable one, the overachiever and the friend who helped everyone else. But when it came time for me to lean on someone, I froze. I convinced myself no one could understand, or worse, that asking for help meant I had failed.

But in the moments I finally did open up, something shifted. The world did not fall apart. I did not lose respect or control. In fact, I felt lighter. More seen. More human.

Here are a few lessons I learned along the way:

1. Communicate even when it feels uncomfortable.

Being transparent with my friends and family helped me catch myself before I spiraled too far. Sometimes they could not solve the problem, but just knowing I was not carrying the weight alone made it easier to breathe.

In healthy relationships, communication is not a burden; it is a bridge. You are not “too much” for needing support. You are human. My friends and I have an app where we track our daily emotions and share them with each other to know where we are at, and it makes the awkward conversations easier to breach. (In case you are curious, the app is “How We Feel,” available on IOS and Android).

2. Seek professional help.

Even the “Miss Independent” who knows exactly what is wrong and how to fix it can benefit from therapy. A professional provides tools, validation and perspective that pure willpower cannot always offer. Therapy helped me recognize that I did not need to earn rest, care or love. I was already worthy of them.

3. Redefine strength.

Strength is not just about how much you can carry; it is about knowing when to set things down. It is about being brave enough to let people in, to admit when you are struggling and to ask for help without shame.

If you are wondering whether this resonates with you, ask yourself:

Do I find it hard to accept help, even with small things?

Do I feel guilty resting or delegating tasks?

Do I struggle to express myself when overwhelmed?

Do I pride myself on “not needing anyone?”

If you answered yes to several of these, you might be stuck in the “I will handle it” loop, and it might be time to gently unlearn these patterns of hyper-independence.

When you let others in, you create space for deeper relationships, shared joy and collective resilience. You learn that being cared for does not diminish your strength but it expands it. To every “Miss Independent” out there: you can still be strong and self-sufficient and also soft, open and vulnerable. These things do not cancel each other out; they complete each other. Leaning on others does not make you weak. It makes you whole.