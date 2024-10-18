Intentionally pushing my comfort zone with one new place a week

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Entering my second year of college, I knew I had to change my routines. During freshman year, I did well academically, made friends and joined clubs. However, I still stuck with what was familiar to me. As I have become more accustomed to Saint Louis University (SLU), I wanted to challenge myself to regularly step out of my comfort zone. This academic year, my goal has been to go to a new place every week.

As someone introverted, who loves to stay ahead on my school work, I have to be intentional about fulfilling this goal. So far, I have explored new parks, local stores and many new St. Louis restaurants. Some of my new favorites include The Festival of Nations, Corner 17 and Black Rabbit Vintage.

It is hard to push myself to go to a new place every week. I worry about what the parking will be like, if I will be confused about how to order and the vibe of the new place. The week before, I have to write where I am going on my calendar so that I actually end up going. Here are my reflections on the benefits of pushing my comfort zone.

Going to new places leaves you with a sense of accomplishment

If I end a week feeling like it was not my best, I know at least I pushed myself out of my comfort zone once this week. I have already started to see the growth within myself from going to new places. I am less anxious about going somewhere new and it is becoming something I enjoy more and more. In the past, I could spend a whole weekend without going off campus. I did not think about going out because I feared the unknown. Now, going off campus is energizing. On a Thursday night, a group of friends and I ventured out to the Loop to go to Corner 17 and Ben & Jerry’s. I successfully parallel parked while people were waiting behind me and had an amazing night with friends and delicious food. I look back on this night with happiness and hope to have many more adventurous nights.

I am more confident going to new places by myself

While I have always enjoyed spending time alone, I typically had my alone time in the safety of my room. By intentionally going to a new place every week, I have found myself comfortable taking on challenges alone. Recently, I went to St. Louis Public Libraries’ Central Library to explore the children’s section for my children’s literature class. While I was uneasy at first, I ended up loving exploring the aisles of books by myself. I could go at my own pace and not worry if I was moving too fast or too slow. I also found so many quality children’s books, such as “My Lost Freedom: A Japanese American World War II Story,” in my short time there. Through my off-campus excursions, I have learned to trust myself more and not rely on assurance from others!

I feel more connected to the city

I visited St. Louis once or twice a year for the majority of my pre-college life. When I first came to SLU, St. Louis still felt like a vacation spot. I had favorite restaurants and associated the city with big family gatherings. Now, I see St. Louis as the place I live. As I continue to go out into more classrooms as an education major, it is important to me that I know the context of where I am. I went to the Historic Shaw Art Fair and learned about local artisans and vendors. My goal is to build connections with the city and the people who live in it. I have asked for local expertise such as when I needed new shoes and went to Running Niche. Through these experiences, I have seen the beauty of the St. Louis community and look forward to continuously learning more about the city from others.

I still have a full list of new places to visit and activities to try, like going through a corn maze for the first time. My list is so much less daunting to me now. I excitedly add to it. My new place of the week is no longer a burdensome activity and is now a weekly highlight. So, my advice to anyone who is stuck in a rut, introverted or anxious is to start simple and be disciplined about it. Start with a place that is nearby or somewhere a friend has recommended. Going to new places and having positive experiences builds confidence for future endeavors.

As I look toward my future, there are many intimidating tasks ahead of me such as student teaching, finishing college and surviving my first year of teaching. These milestones are a few years away, but I believe that now is the time to build my skills and be confidently independent, so I can fully enjoy these endeavors when they come.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to stay in your comfort zone. Comfort zones are where relaxation and recharging can occur. On the flip side, expanding your comfort zone allows you to find peace in more places. As I continue through the semester, I believe my confidence and excitement will grow one new place at a time!