The term “chronically online” is used to describe a person who is on TikTok too much, someone who doomscrolls through Instagram or YouTube reels or spends their free time on Reddit. However, there is more to it, as the internet has permeated the mainstream and continues to be a hotspot for news, trends and a trove of all other information.

I have been active in the online space for over a decade, starting my internet immersion in the infamous “Call of Duty” lobbies at the ripe age of nine. I have continued to play games and talk to people who live states or even countries away to the present day. I was not allowed to have social media until I was in seventh grade, so when I finally got a hold of it, I indulged heavily, especially since I used social media in collaboration with my Xbox as a form of entertainment, connection with others and as an escape from my daily struggles.

Due to all of this, I have been told I am “chronically online” many times, whether due to a niche internet image I describe or terms I use among friends who probably do not engage with the internet quite like I do. From the latest YouTuber drama to the hottest new game to reacting to this month’s trending sound, I participate in it all as much as I can, for better or for worse. These habits prompt people to go further poking fun and even tell me to “touch grass,” but in reality, I do.

Most of my time on the internet is not spent in solitude but talking to friends. Online, I have found a community, one that I could not have found at the time in the real world, which is such an important aspect of the online sphere. Being online goes beyond indulging in the media and delves further into making connections and finding that special social relationship.

Sure, I spend many hours in front of a screen, but I also consider myself an active person. In contrast to the online reality, I love playing sports, and the feeling of the sun’s warmth while hanging out with my friends gives me a ton of energy. Using the internet is more about social interaction and having something to do. It is easy to get stuck in a rut during these cold winter months of wanting to stay inside, but having plans can help alleviate some of the seasonal doom and gloom. The internet, while not the same as being in person, can be that social outlet for you to get out of bed during the day and make connections regardless of weather circumstances.

Even if this is not the conventional way, the communication and building up of online spaces can be entirely organic and authentic to everyone! There is no need for societal outcasts to be embarrassed about their hobbies and interests because the internet is so vast and full of people that you can find a following surrounding any topic that tickles your fancy.

There is a stigma involved with being online, but there should not be! A lot of my humor and personality have been influenced by the presence of social media and the internet, which is relatable to many people. It is all about balance. So, yes, check in on your friends, plan an outing every weekend or so, and get out there! Or if everyone is busy — such is the way with college life — then share that funny video or have that call about whatever internet drama has plagued the YouTube sphere lately. Connection comes in many different forms.

Partake in the “onlineness,” but never be consumed by it. Allow yourself the grace to take time for yourself and be online, but also remember to touch the soft grass and maybe just sit outside and study with a coffee every once in a while instead of rotting in bed.