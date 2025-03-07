I’m Happy that Taylor Swift Lost the 2025 Grammys

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to winning. One quick Google search of her name will yield an astronomical list of awards, including Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association Awards and MTV Video Music Awards, to name a few. In the past 19 years, Taylor Swift has become one of the biggest names in music worldwide. With her recent Eras Tour, Taylor Swift has experienced success reserved for superstardom, selling out countless venues and even improving the economy in cities where the tour was held. She has a worldwide fanbase, a two-year streak as Spotify’s top artist and, of course, 14 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, Feb. 2, Taylor Swift attended the 67th Grammy Awards to see if any of her six nominations — including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year — would pan out in her favor. Her April 2024 album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” was a 31-song double album that broke streaming records and stole the hearts of countless fans, as a result, many believed that this Grammy Awards would be a huge night for Taylor Swift. But, instead, she left the Grammys empty-handed.

Some fans took to social media to share their disappointment at the loss, but just as quickly, a new narrative emerged. In the days that followed, the internet became saturated with images of Taylor Swift dancing during Sabrina Carpenter’s performance, cheering for Chappel Roan and — in a true full circle moment — smiling as she presented Beyoncé with Artist of the Year. Instead of sulking in her losses, Taylor Swift spent the Grammys celebrating the successes of other artists, specifically other female artists. And people noticed.

2025 has been a groundbreaking year for female artists, and this year’s Grammy’s demonstrated that fact. While there were other phenomenal female artists that did not get their victorious moment — artists like Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo — many did get to shine. The music industry still has a long way to go, especially in its treatment of women, but the recognition of so many talented artists has shown that progress is being made.

Technically, Taylor Swift lost big at the 2025 Grammys. But looking at the full picture, this could not be further from the truth. Taylor Swift’s reaction to her “losses” and her joy for her fellow female artists demonstrated that we do not need to put women against each other. It has shown that we do not need to see other women’s successes as a threat to our own and that, actually, the opposite may be true. There is room for all women to succeed, not just within the music industry, but in everything we do.

I am ecstatic that so many female artists saw success at the 2025 Grammy’s. And, shockingly, I am happy that Taylor Swift lost. I hope that examples of women supporting women like this will become much more widespread going forward, as we all come to realize that one woman’s recognition does not devalue the worth of another. It is, in fact, something to be celebrated.