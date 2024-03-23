I’m an English major and proud of it! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Whenever people find out that I am an English major, they ask one of two questions: ‘Oh, you want to teach?’ or ‘What do you want to do with that?’ As someone who is not entirely convinced that teaching is the right profession for them, I have always hated the first question. Assuming that someone wants to go into education because of their major choice – unless, of course, their major is in fact education – is very strange, and can often feel rude or discouraging.

Teaching is a wonderful profession. Many people studying various liberal arts majors do so with the intention of becoming educators. However, many people have different career goals and aspirations. Contrary to popular belief, not every English major is destined to become a tweed-clad professor waxing poetically about the symbolism of the color green in 19th-century literature.

Our skills extend far beyond the classroom. From copywriting to content creation, editing to journalism, there are endless employment opportunities for English majors that do not involve being a teacher. Many of these industries are highly competitive, cut-throat and difficult to break into. English majors also often work in other fields such as tech, communications and marketing, where we have a chance to use the language skills we have honed with our coursework.

Reading and writing have always been huge parts of my life. Bookshelves cover an entire wall of my family’s living room. My mom is a children’s author. I started crafting my own stories when I was barely in elementary school, filling up notebooks and journals with narratives and poems. Putting my thoughts out on the page has always been something I cherish, as a source of relaxation, creativity and joy. Throughout high school, I wanted to explore all of my options and I focused on other passions, but my love for writing always remained, even as I fell slightly out of touch with my creative side. I fell victim to the stereotypes and warning bells around pursuing writing as a career.

I came into college on the pre-law track, studying political science and criminology. I convinced myself that being a lawyer was the correct, proper path for me. Before freshman year was over, I switched my major to English and added a communication minor. I joined student media organizations. I started writing poetry again. I felt passionate when talking about my career goals again.

Choosing an English major was the best decision I’ve made. It was like a switch flipped – I was happier, I was actually excited to go to class and the prospects of what I could learn and what I could accomplish someday made me believe in my childhood dreams again. Working with texts is not something that everyone can do, or enjoy, but I thrive on it. I have since realized that writing is an intrinsic part of who I am.

One of the beauties of being an English major is the adaptability it offers. Whether it’s crafting compelling narratives, dissecting complex texts, editing our friends’ essays and emails, writing short-form poetry or refining language to convey nuanced ideas, the skills acquired through studying English are applicable across diverse fields. English majors bring a unique perspective and proficiency in language that is indispensable in today’s competitive job market.

In a society that often prizes practicality over passion, I believe in staying true to yourself and pursuing things that bring fulfillment and joy. I love reading, writing, editing, analyzing purpose and spinning my own stories. As an English major, I know I don’t have guaranteed employment or especially lucrative salary prospects. But what I do have is the ability to keep writing, to continue putting my words out into the world with the hope of creating something lasting. So lately, when asked about my post-grad career goals, I tend to respond, “I’m not entirely sure what I’ll end up doing, but as long as I’m writing, I’ll be happy.”