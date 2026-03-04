I navigated public transportation in a foreign country, now I can do anything 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I always considered myself to be a pretty competent person when it comes to navigating big cities. I grew up in Kansas City, I attend college in St. Louis and I have visited cities like New York City and Chicago. How different could getting around Madrid, Spain be?

To answer my own question: very different. I had never visited Europe before, and therefore, had never had to figure out public transportation in a place where English is not the primary language. Madrid has very accessible public transportation, with the Metro being the most commonly used. When I arrived, I realized I would need to figure out how to get around this way.

The first few times I traveled by Metro, I was with a group of people so it did not feel quite as daunting. However, the time soon came when I had to take the Metro on my own. For an assignment in my art history class, I needed to visit the National Archaeological Museum, and my roommate could not come with me. So, with my Apple Maps in hand, I made my way to the closest station. The museum is roughly 30 minutes away from where I am living, and to my horror, I needed to take two lines in order to get there.

I took a few deep breaths and reminded myself that I am a smart and competent woman. If I am able to come abroad and study in a new country, I can navigate a simple thing like public transportation.

The most difficult part about taking the Metro is reading the signs in the stations to figure out which platform you need. There are tons of them throughout the station directing you to different lines and platforms, so it can be hard to choose the correct one. But once you do, the rest is a breeze. All you have to do is get on the train and listen for your stop, which I did.

To my excitement, I made it to the museum without any issues or confusion. An even bigger surprise came on my journey back to my residence. I did not need to use Apple Maps at all. I was able to remember the lines I rode and where my stops were. I was so proud of myself.

Now, I understand that this feat may not seem that big or impressive, but to me, it was proof that I am able to be on my own in a strange place. Suddenly, a whole new world opened up to me. I feel like I can do anything, as cheesy as it sounds.

Being abroad, I have done many things that are outside of my comfort zone. Buying groceries labeled in Spanish, getting my nails done by a tech who does not understand English and navigating the confusing Madrid airport are just a few examples of activities that have become more difficult. However, I am so grateful that I am having this experience, including the struggles that come with it.

These trials have allowed me to grow as a person and expand my view of the world. Interacting with new people and exploring a new city has been such a rewarding part of my study abroad experience. I cannot wait to see what the second half of the semester has in store.

So, here is my final tidbit on the subject. Readers, if you can, find a way to challenge yourself and step out of your comfort zone. I promise it will serve you well in the long run, and you will feel unstoppable.