Hydroflasks, Stanleys and Owalas: Which One Should You Get?

Three of the most popular and trendy water bottles: Hydroflasks, Stanleys and Owalas, and I have had them all. In 2019, it was Hydroflasks and the VSCO girl era, popular because these water bottles do not take up much space, no matter how many ounces they are. A few years later, in 2023, Stanleys became pretty popular, and the wide selection of colors and handles made them a seller. Most recently, Owalas have become the star of the show, and their key features, like their locks and straws, are fabulous. With these three different water bottles, it is hard to decide which one works best for you. There are many pros and cons for each water bottle, so it is all up to you and your vibe to find the best fit.

Hydroflasks

Hydroflasks were, or still are, associated with the VSCO girl era back in 2019, which occurred in 2019 and featured a laid-back, beachy style, along with other associations like scrunchies and Kanken backpacks. Even with this association, they are a great pick when it comes to getting a water bottle. Jeremiah Kowalski of the Water Bottle Advisor says that the pros of the Hydroflask include incredible insulation, durability, a leakproof seal, being easy to clean and dishwasher safe. There are so many pros to this water bottle, so of course, there are only a few cons. The Hydroflask is a bit pricier compared to other water bottles and tends not to fit in cup holders. The pros of the Hydroflask definitely outweigh the cons, though: the price can be compensated for the quality of the water bottle, and even though the Hydroflask does not fit in most cup holders, they can easily lie in a seat (without leaking) and slide right into your backpack cup holders. If you are someone who is looking for a water bottle that is versatile and convenient, then the Hydroflask is for you.

Stanleys

Stanleys are iconic because of their handles and wide range of colors. I love how the straw just sticks right out, because it provides an easy way to drink. The design helped me drink more water, as it was easier to just sip on it whenever I needed to. Annalise Karamas of The Rock Report states that the pros of a Stanley are insulation, size, color variety and being dishwasher safe. The cons for Stanleys include not being leak-proof, not being super durable, being pricey, having a tough metal taste and not being able to keep ice frozen for a long period of time. Even with those cons, if you believe you will be able to hold your Stanley right-side up 24/7 and not drop it, you should be fine. Stanleys are your best choice if you are looking for a vibrant color and easy access to your drink.

Owalas

Owalas are the most recent trendy water bottle on the scene. Not only do they have a wide variety of colors like the other two water bottles, Owalas have lids and bottles that you can mix and match. With that uniqueness, Nicole Papantoniou of Good Housekeeping shares other pros of the Owala, which include different ways to drink from the bottle (through the straw or spout), the slim size, insulation and a handle attached to the lid (that also acts as a part of the lock). It has as many pros as the Hydroflask and Stanley, but most of them are unique pros. As for cons, the Owala is not very durable and the lids are typically hard to clean if you do not have an appropriate tool to clean them with (specifically, a bottle brush). So really, you just have to be careful with an Owala and have the right tools to clean it. The uniqueness and convenience of the Owala make the cons of it worthwhile.

Which one?

In the end, whichever water bottle you purchase is entirely up to your taste. I did not endorse a certain water bottle because I wanted to share all the different reasons why you could sway to one more than another. They all have their pros and cons, and whichever one speaks out to you the most, you should invest in.