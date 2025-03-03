How to tailor the coffee order of your dreams 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Iced or hot? What type of milk? How about syrup? Latte, cold brew or drip? What’s the big deal? Which of these options will get me a coffee I will actually enjoy? As a barista, these are questions I hear all the time, so I am here to clear up all of the confusion! There are many different types of coffee drinks offered at coffee shops and even more options to customize them.

The most popular type of coffee drink is a latte, which can be served either iced or hot. A latte contains two or three shots of espresso, and the rest of the drink is milk. If the drink is hot, the milk is steamed to be smooth and creamy — but not foamy. If a latte is iced, the milk is simply poured over the espresso and served over ice. Lattes are easily sweetened by syrups and depending on the coffee shop, can often be accessorized by cold foam! These drinks are a perfect option for every coffee drinker because they offer sweet options for beginners and multiple customizations for everyday coffee drinkers looking for something new.

Another common drink is cold brew. True to the name, cold brew is a type of coffee brewed in cold temperatures, generally for a day or so. Cold brew has a high caffeine content. This drink is always served over ice and generally, you can opt to add a splash or so of milk to it. You can sweeten cold brew using syrups, but cold foam is most commonly used for this. Cold brew is the perfect drink for hot days and is good for people who enjoy the taste of coffee and need a boost of energy!

Universally, coffee shops sell cappuccinos, but what exactly are they? A cappuccino is generally made up of equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam. Some coffee shops will get more technical and ask if you want them dry, wet or 50/50. These terms refer to the ratio of steamed milk to bubbles. A wet cappuccino is one with little to no foam, similar to a latte. A dry cappuccino is mostly foam and little to no steamed milk. 50/50 cappuccinos are the standard ratio of foam to steamed milk. Cappuccinos are good for people who love unsweetened coffee but enjoy the smoothness of a coffee drink with milk.

Another common drink, especially here in the United States, is the americano. An americano can be served hot or iced and consists of espresso and water. Yes, you heard me, an americano is simply watered-down espresso. This is good for people who like the taste of coffee but want a larger and less intense beverage. Americanos are a refreshing and low-calorie drink option available at every coffee shop.

Although there are many other drinks common at coffee shops around the U.S., these are a few of the main ones to get you started! There are more ways to tailor your coffee order to your needs than the type of drink alone. Oftentimes, people will choose different flavored syrups to make the perfect drink. A few of my favorite flavor combos are honey lavender, raspberry white mocha, and cookie butter!

Another easy way to customize your drink is by choosing a different milk type. The most common options are whole, skim, oat and almond milks. Skim milk makes for lightweight lattes and serves as a low-calorie option. Oat milk is a great alternative for those who are lactose-free and gives a rich and creamy vibe to any coffee drink it is added to! Almond milk is a great way to add a slightly nutty flavor to your drink since it is low in calories and serves as an awesome dairy free option!

Coffee beverages are a great way to indulge in a sweet treat and romanticize your life, so I encourage you to get creative. Try new coffee shops and different flavors to figure out what you like the best, and do not be afraid to try new things!