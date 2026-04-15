How to Satisfy Your Travel Itch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I studied abroad two years ago, my travel itch has been relentless. I find myself constantly thinking about new places I could go, researching cheap flights and reminiscing on my past trips. Although I can relive my experiences a bit with recent travels and future trips on the calendar, this feeling tends to linger, pushing me to find ways to maintain this sense of adventure in daily life. If you need to scratch your travel itch as well, here are some tips.

Finding a Budget-Friendly Trip

Obviously, the ideal solution is to plan a trip! Planning should be a fun activity that gives you something to look forward to. Traveling does not have to mean breaking the bank, either. There are plenty of ways to book a budget-friendly trip.

For me, a good starting point for flights is a website like SkyScanner or Google Flights, which help to solidify things like destination, budget and dates. If you are open to going wherever the wind takes you, you can search “explore everywhere” on SkyScanner and compare flights and destinations. If you have a destination in mind, take a look at the price calendar on Google Flights to determine the best time to book.

The next step is finding somewhere to stay. While there are always hostels for budget lodging, I have also found that rentals, through sites like Airbnb or Vrbo, are often less expensive than you may expect. If your destination is an urban area, one budgeting option is to stay slightly outside of the city center, preferably near public transportation (although I personally think it is more fun and worth paying the extra price to be in the action). Hotels or resorts could also have promotions if you join a rewards program or book at certain times, so those are worth keeping an eye out for.

Finally, the most fun part: planning your activities! The best starting point is looking into other people’s experiences. Search “[your destination] itinerary” on social media or Google. Dive into those cheesy blog posts. Make lists of things that interest you the most. Then, try to organize these day by day. I have found that AI is super helpful for this, especially if you have specific things in mind already or simply prompt it to give you a basic itinerary that hits all the touristy “must-sees.” Sometimes, however, no planning is the best planning. Roaming around a new place can lead to more spontaneous, unexpected adventures. Ultimately, just figure out what works best for you!

When You Cannot Travel Yet

Sometimes, a trip just is not feasible. But, no worries, there are plenty of ways to stay adventurous without traveling.

Google Earth : While it sounds silly, using the 3-D view on Google Earth can be a great way to get a feel for what your dream destination really looks like.

: While it sounds silly, using the 3-D view on Google Earth can be a great way to get a feel for what your dream destination really looks like. YouTube Walking Tours : Just about every location has a walking tour video on YouTube. This allows you to learn a bit about a place and put yourself in a tourist’s shoes. City Walks and Walking Tours are some nice channels to check out. Bonus points if you walk along on a treadmill while watching!

: Just about every location has a walking tour video on YouTube. This allows you to learn a bit about a place and put yourself in a tourist’s shoes. City Walks and Walking Tours are some nice channels to check out. Bonus points if you walk along on a treadmill while watching! Cultural immersion : If you have a dream destination, find little ways to learn more about the local culture at home. Watching a movie, listening to the country’s music, learning their language or cooking a culturally significant dish are a few options.

: If you have a dream destination, find little ways to learn more about the local culture at home. Watching a movie, listening to the country’s music, learning their language or cooking a culturally significant dish are a few options. Plan the Trip Anyways: There is no harm in looking for flights, hotels and itineraries just for fun! This can help you be prepared and excited when you finally book the trip in the future. Dream big!

There is no harm in looking for flights, hotels and itineraries just for fun! This can help you be prepared and excited when you finally book the trip in the future. Dream big! Explore Your Town: There is always something new to do right where you are. Look into local markets, events or nearby places you have not been to yet to bring some excitement.

Scratching a travel itch is not just about where you go. It is about staying curious and adventurous in the meantime. Whether you book your dream trip, research a new culture or find fun activities in your hometown, there is always something new waiting to be discovered.