As my Senior year comes to end I cannot help but reminisce over the past four years. While I have had senioritis since February, I truly did not feel the Senior Blues until now. Everything feels so final, from my last night going out with my friends to writing my last HerCampus article. I assume that this is going on in the heads of everyone graduating regardless of their post-graduate plans. While I am so excited for the next chapter of my life, I don’t want this chapter to end. However, while I am crying inside, I cannot let this chapter come to an end without truly celebrating the last few weeks. These are ways I am going to fight off the Senior Blues.