How rewatching “Spotlight” reminded me of the importance of journalism 

Trigger Warning: mentions sexual assault.

It was a Tuesday night. A classmate and I went to the Hi-Pointe theater, hoping to earn some extra credit for our Media Ethics class. A reporter for St. Louis Public Radio spoke about the importance of journalism and public radio. Then, the lights dimmed and the film “Spotlight” began.

If you are unfamiliar, “Spotlight” is an Oscar-winning film about the Boston Globe investigative team and their Pulitzer Prize-winning coverage of the sex abuse within the Catholic church. Without the reporting in “Spotlight,” the story may never have been broken, which could have led to more abuse.

This was my second time watching the movie and, as a communication major, I found myself enthralled with the story and captivated by the process it took for the team to tell it. The movie also reminded me of a significant motivation I had when I chose to pursue communication in the first place: journalism matters. More importantly, the movie reminded me that journalism is still relevant and that we need it now more than ever.

“Spotlight” illuminates the procedures that journalists undertake. Contrary to popular belief, journalism does not always involve dealing with mysterious sources. Most of the time, it involves meticulously reading through documents, chasing leads and verifying facts. Today’s world is all about fast news and clickbait, but investigative journalism has the potential to be slow and tedious, while being deeply impactful. Without it, Harvey Weinstein, a former film producer, would not have been exposed, the Catholic church would not have been investigated and President Richard Nixon may have remained in office. Journalism is at its best when it protects and serves communities, not when it sensationalizes.

The survivors who shared their stories with the “Spotlight” team are living evidence that journalism is not abstract, but that it is about people. It gives a voice to those who are ignored or silenced. It is easy to forget that reporting has the power to change lives and public understanding. The film highlights a powerful institution that avoids responsibility and the bravery required to ask uncomfortable questions and push against powerful systems. Journalists keep those in power accountable by asking the right questions and telling the truth.

Reliable information is the backbone of society. Journalism helps us understand the world. I am not saying that it is a perfect industry; a perfect industry does not exist. But I think, with the current attack on journalism, it is more important than ever for us to support the industry and fight for the freedom of the press.

Rewatching “Spotlight” was not a simple movie night; it was a reality check. It reminded me that journalism is not all glitz and glamour: it is about asking hard questions and refusing to back down from a story. In a world where misinformation spreads like wildfire, we need to support the people who are willing to dig, verify and tell stories that may make people feel uncomfortable. “Spotlight” reminded me that good journalism has the ability to change things, sometimes quietly. But, in that quiet, the impact can be explosive. Maybe that is why it still matters so much. Without journalists who care, we lose out on stories that deserve to be heard.

That being said, “Spotlight” is a film everyone should see at least once. The topics covered are difficult to watch, but the storytelling and the accuracy of the investigative process are what make it worth watching. So, if you are in the mood to watch a film about good journalism, make “Spotlight” the first on your list.