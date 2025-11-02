How Drake changed modern rap and pop music

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Drake reshaped modern music by blending rap and singing, creating a style that combines emotion, melody and mainstream appeal. Aubrey Drake Graham, known as Drake, was born in Toronto, Canada in which he first gained recognition as an actor on the TV show “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” before launching his music career in the late 2000s. Before Drake entered the music industry, rap was usually based on aggressive confidence, street narratives and competitive lyricism. Artists emphasized bravado rather than vulnerability. Drake introduced introspective lyrics that explore love, heartbreak, ambition and personal struggles while keeping the rhythm and complexity of rap. Songs like “Marvin’s Room,” which explores emotional loneliness and complicated relationships, and “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” which blends smooth singing with rap elements, show how his music delivers both lyrical skill and emotional resonance. Fans connected with this combination, and it influenced other artists to express personal experiences in contemporary music.

Drake also challenges the boundaries of musical genres. He mixes rap, R&B and pop on his albums, proving that one artist can dominate multiple charts at the same time. For example, his album “Views” includes tracks that charted in rap and pop categories, such as “Energy,” which is rap-heavy, and “One Dance,” which is more melodic. His album “Scorpion” also shows a range from rap in “Nonstop” to the pop melodies of “In My Feelings.” This versatility blurs the line between musical categories, encouraging emotional richness and inspiring other artists to experiment with hybrid sounds.

Drake’s style influences a new generation of artists. The Weeknd, a fellow Canadian singer and songwriter, adopted Drake’s melodic and emotionally vulnerable approach. Houston-born rapper and producer Travis Scott and Post Malone, an American artist, adopted his melodic, emotionally vulnerable approach. The Weeknd explores dark, introspective R&B, and Travis Scott uses autotuned rap flows, reflecting Drake’s style of blending melody and rap. Post Malone follows a similar blueprint, combining pop choruses with hip hop rhythms and lyrics about personal struggles and relationships. Drake also shapes the way contemporary artists connect with audiences, using social media, memes and emotional storytelling to engage fans. By blending rap with singing, breaking genre boundaries and inspiring expressive creativity, Drake not only reshapes the sound of modern music but also sets new standards for emotional honesty in hip hop and pop.

Drake proves that vulnerability, melody and emotional storytelling can coexist with commercial success. His songs reach wide audiences while challenging assumptions about what rap should sound like. He influences both production and lyrical content across contemporary music, establishing a legacy that has impacts across genres. Drake’s rise also connects to a broader cultural shift in how listeners value emotional honesty and individuality. In a genre once dominated by toughness and ego, he helped make space for reflection and vulnerability. His music shows that sharing one’s struggles can connect people just as deeply as sharing one’s victories. Drake’s openness about ambition, heartbreak and self doubt resonates with many, who see parts of themselves in his lyrics. Artists and audiences alike benefit when music embraces honesty, creativity and emotional depth. Admittedly, his songs were the only thing keeping me company as I wrote this article.