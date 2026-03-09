Growing All The Time. Disco, Occasionally: my most anticipated spring album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles and I go way back. From the One Direction posters I yanked out of my “Tiger Beat,” magazines, filled with teen gossip and celebrity news, to listening to “Harry’s House,” the British artist’s third studio album, at its release the night before my high school graduation in 2022, it seems like his music grew with me. With the release of his newest album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” on Mar. 6 and my tickets to his “Together, Together Tour” already bought for New York next October, it is safe to say that Styles will be the soundtrack of my final semester of college, like he was in my senior year of high school.

Music and favorite artists popping back into your life seemingly at just the right moments is something I really appreciate. I do wish Styles had waited until it was the right time for my bank account, however. I revisited Styles’ discography in anticipation of “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” and here are the lessons I have grasped from each album.

“Harry Styles” (2017)

As Styles’ start as a solo artist after the breakup of One Direction, this album explores themes around evolving, self-discovery, belonging and relationships. From somber and reflective tracks like “Two Ghosts,” to sensual rock like “Kiwi,” Styles makes clear that self-growth is not a linear path. While maturation and change can be exciting, they can also mean letting go of valuable experiences and rediscovering your sense of belonging. As a college senior, I have spent a lot of the semester navigating the bittersweet feeling of knowing that soon I will need to let go of the people and places I have grown to love in college. This period of change is difficult, despite my excitement for the positive new opportunities coming my way. This album helped me accept that, after all, everything is a “sign of the times.”

“Fine Line” (2019)

I can safely say that “Fine Line” is one of my favorite albums of all time. Here, Styles’ lyrics weave through life’s highs and lows while embracing the freedom that comes with adulthood and identity exploration. Beginning with the hopeful love song “Golden” and ending with the introspective and vulnerable “Fine Line,” Styles balances liberation, self-exploration and simple fun with the overthinking and soul-seeking that comes after the party. This album taught me to make the most of the carefree and vivacious nature of independence, relationships and figuring yourself out, but to be ready to navigate the crash that can follow these highs.

“Harry’s House” (2022)

Styles’ third album plays with themes of nostalgia, maturity and complicated love. For example, in “Satellite,” Styles explores the feeling that forms when the right things are never attainable. While Styles yearns for the stable comfort of being there for someone, love once again proves to be more complex. Despite this difficulty, Styles has hope, seen through “Matilda,” where he proves everyone has the agency to create this comfort internally. Through lyrics like “You can let it go / You can throw a party full of everyone you know / You can start a family who will always show you love,” Styles sheds light on the ability to redefine our future, despite our past. This album taught me that “home” is truly an internal feeling, one that comes with vulnerability, a sense of self and an ability to grapple with never-ending nostalgia. I am impressed by how seamlessly Styles interweaves such heavy topics with danceable beats.

Sometimes music feels like an old friend. You can take a few years away from each other, and pick up right where you left off. While I have certainly changed a lot since “Harry’s House” was released in 2022, I am thankful that the songs remain the same. His tracks are always there for me to fall back on, reminding me of core lessons while evoking deeper meaning as I navigate new stages of life. I cannot wait to see what “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally” holds in store, and I hope to keep growing alongside Styles’ music.