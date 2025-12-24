Gratefulness and Angel Trees

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the holiday season, cheer is not the only thing that is spread. Sadly, in addition to Christmas joy, entitlement is increasing for some.

The Angel Tree is a program run by the Salvation Army for members of a county who are not able to afford Christmas gifts, so others pick up a slip with their needs and buy what is on the list for them. One TikToker, whose Angel Tree vlog blew up, claimed that kids whose names are on Angel Trees should just be grateful for whatever they are given, even if it is the bare minimum. The Angel Tree program allows people to give back to their communities by supporting families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents. This example of a lack of effort contributed to the program has led to discourse examining selfishness. This also poses a larger moral question: do kids from financially struggling families deserve access to the same gifts as children from wealthier backgrounds?

There are varying opinions on this subject, but the main consensus online is that all kids should be treated as equals and that people should not pick up Angel Tree tags if they cannot afford the gift that is listed. Although this opinion makes sense, it might limit the number of people who partake in this charitable program.

If people can only donate a small amount, they should understand that there are other ways to give back. This can be donating to specific charities instead of buying gifts that recipients may not need or want. This method reduces waste by limiting gift returns and helps to spare people’s feelings on both ends. With this option, there is a higher probability that people will help in a way that suits their abilities, and that others can receive gifts that they asked Santa for. Everyone is equally deserving of receiving well-thought-out, high-quality gifts.

All kids are entitled to receive the same Christmas experience, and with that comes effort. It is not easy for kids who grow up in poverty, and most families on the Angel Tree would prefer to be in circumstances to buy their own gifts. The Salvation Army states, “Through this program and other year-round services, The Salvation Army offers more than short-term help. We work with families to support renewed stability and restore hope for the future. When you choose to give through Angel Tree, you’re supporting that vision by making a child feel seen in a moment that matters.” Most kids who qualify to be a part of the Angel Tree program are kids who rarely receive new things because their families can not afford them. These are kids who often have to mature at an early age and understand that their family situation is different from their peers.

To qualify to even be put on an Angel Tree, applicants must meet several requirements, such as having children 12 years old or younger, being residents of counties where Salvation Army offices are located and having a low enough income that it would be impossible to buy Christmas gifts.

None of those requirements should lead one to believe that kids who are hoping to have a regular Christmas with presents they want are less deserving of enjoying a magical Christmas morning and day.

A positive that came out of the online Angel Tree discourse was that other creators responded to this TikToker by posting shopping hauls. One video features creators HopeScope and serenaneel buying gifts for a family of seven, which included clothing, hygiene items and art supplies. These videos featured them purchasing items that the Angel Tree participants actually asked for. This trend expanded beyond influencers; everyday people began donating what they could. They offered tips on how to use coupons or buy items throughout the year to donate, whether monetarily or by giving personal hygiene kits to members of their communities.

Christmas should be a magical time for everyone involved, no matter their social, economic or familial circumstances. This gathering of communities to celebrate, despite whatever may be going on in the world, speaks to the true meaning of Christmas. In this season, you should not focus on doing the bare minimum to feel good about yourself without the consideration of others’ feelings or circumstances. Be generous, when possible, to the best of your personal ability. Give from a place of love and have a Merry Christmas!