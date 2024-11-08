Give back to the Saint Louis University community this holiday season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

As the weather changes and the holiday season approaches, many people have an instinct to do something kind. However, it can be difficult to turn kind thoughts into meaningful actions, especially ones that will benefit people in your community. Here are a few ways to give back directly to Saint Louis University students this season.

Billiken Bounty

Billiken Bounty is an on-campus pantry for students to obtain necessities. They supply various food items and toiletries such as canned fruits, canned vegetables and toothpaste. Having Billiken Bounty on campus is a resource that some students do not realize is crucial. However, Billiken Bounty is helping so many students access basic needs. The pantry is located in the Center for Global Citizenship (CGC) on the second floor.

This organization runs on a referral basis, so students wishing to use this system must receive a statement that says they meet the requirements to use the pantry. You can access how to be referred to this program here.

As a student, there are ways you can help this program. You can contact Billiken Bounty by heading to their Instagram page bio and joining the volunteer GroupMe or filling out the volunteer Google Form. From there, you can directly volunteer at the pantry, doing things such as stocking supplies or organizing donations. Second, they are always accepting donations such as Tide pods, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper, bread, canned goods, rice, pasta and more. You can drop off donations at the pantry during operating hours.

Billiken 2 Billiken

Billiken 2 Billiken is an on-campus resale shop located on the first floor of DeMattias Hall. They ask for gently used items to help reduce waste while providing items to students at a lower cost. They also offer gender-affirming items to students free of charge! This is important because some students might not be able to access that kind of clothing which will ultimately help them feel like their true selves.

To connect with Billiken to Billiken, reach out through their Instagram page. Unlike Billiken Bounty, they do not accept food donations. However, they will take clothing, shoes, furniture, bedding, dorm room-approved appliances, school supplies and kitchen supplies. All donations can be placed in the bins in the front lobby of the shop.

SLU Habitat for Humanity

SLU Habitat for Humanity (H4H) is a student-led group that focuses on supporting Habitat for Humanity’s mission on campus and in the St. Louis community. Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit organization that works to build homes and communities for people in need. H4H is important in the SLU community because so many people in St. Louis struggle with homelessness.

SLU’s H4H Instagram page has meetings set for the fall semester and can be accessed here. This group has various volunteer opportunities. In the past, they have hosted neighborhood cleanups, landscaping days, ReStore events and much more. ReStore is an initiative through Habitat for Humanity which focuses on reusing donated items to keep them out of landfills. There are two ReStore locations in St. Louis. To get involved with this group, check out their Linktree to sign up for GroupMe or view their events on SLU Groups.

There are countless other options on and off campus to help SLU students and the St. Louis community, but these three organizations are a great way to get started. The holiday season is supposed to bring people together and highlight what it means to truly be grateful. There is no better way to connect with the community than to give back to it either through donations or volunteering time at service organizations.

I have found that giving back to my community not only helps me feel good inside, but it helps me experience firsthand that there are people and organizations that also want to help. Especially now, we all need more kindness and good in the world and to know that other people want to share that kindness and good, too.