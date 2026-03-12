Girls, you need to play Minecraft

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



Have you ever been so deep into a Minecraft phase that you dream in blocks or have a Pinterest algorithm solely dedicated to building inspiration? I built a beautiful, pink PC in December to mine and to craft and to build a beautiful mid-century home on Bloxburg, the Roblox version of the Sims. What can I say? I kind of really yearn for the mines.

I am an “OG” Minecraft lover. I played the game on my iPad when it was released on the App Store as “Minecraft: Lite” while munching down an after-school snack. I made an embarrassing username, Animallover314, to play Minecraft Java on my laptop, which was soon riddled with viruses after my failed attempts at downloading a modpack. I watched Minecraft YouTubers like CaptainSparkles, LDShadowLady and iHasCupquake. Oh, what I would give to be a 2010’s unproblematic Minecraft YouTuber.

My love for Minecraft has never really diminished, but I do go through phases. During winter and spring break, you will likely find me laboring to make a house a home in the game. Unfortunately, during the school year, it can be difficult to find the time. Regardless, at some point, I always return to the game.

I love Minecraft, specifically the Java version that is meant for PCs, for a multitude of reasons. One of the biggest reasons: the creative freedom. I can build whatever I want, wherever I want. I love the hunt to find the perfect biome to settle down in. I love the process of brainstorming and then finally choosing what to build. I love gathering and placing thousands of blocks, contributing to an intricate structure born from true dedication and diligence. When I am finished, I love marveling at my builds and seeing the blood, sweat and tears that went into them.

There is something for everyone in Minecraft. What I love about Minecraft is obviously the creative freedom it allows. On the other hand, my boyfriend enjoys the dopamine rush of completing various in-game achievements, such as slaying a mob-boss like the Ender Dragon. Regardless of our different playing styles, we can still have fun and play together in the same world. There is structure, via achievements, for people like my boyfriend and also complete freedom for people like me.

I just deleted TikTok, which has shaved down the time spent on my phone dramatically. Recently, making my Minecraft survival world and downloading a cozy modpack has given me something to look forward to at the end of long days. I get to build, to decorate, to mine and to craft for as long as I want. I now dedicate my time to Minecraft instead of TikTok. In my experience, Minecraft has been a healthier and more productive alternative to spending hours and hours on social media.

Whether you run the original, un-modified version of the game or modify it with modpacks, whether you play on a PC (built purposefully for playing the game) or on your phone or tablet, I promise you will enjoy yourself. In the “End” (if you know you know), my favorite thing about Minecraft is this: it will always be the reliable, fun outlet when you need it most.