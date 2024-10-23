“Gilmore Girls” fall guide

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves change and the air gets colder, all I want to do is get cozy in bed and watch “Gilmore Girls.” If you’re unfamiliar, “Gilmore Girls” is a beloved television show centered around the witty banter and close-knit relationship between a mother and daughter living in the picturesque town of Stars Hollow — perfect for a cozy autumn watch. Sometimes binge-watching is simply not enough, so here is a somewhat satirical list of how to have the ultimate “Gilmore Girls” inspired fall.

Head to your local diner

We all have plenty of time each morning to go to our favorite local diner before starting the day at work or school, right? And of course, all the food and coffee will be free because the owner is obsessed with you. Okay, maybe we are not all Lorelai Gilmore, but do not fear, this task is still doable. Your “Gilmore Girls” fall is not ruined!

Preferably on a weekend, plan to head to a local breakfast spot or diner. To live out the Lorelai lifestyle, grab a coffee and donut and then take in the scenery. Who knows what fun character will walk through the door?

Listen to nostalgic and autumnal music

It would have been a lot easier for our favorite “Gilmore Girls” best friend Lane to hide her music from her mom if she had access to Spotify or Apple Music. Streaming apps have made it so much easier to have access to whatever musical vibes you are seeking.

Luckily, you most likely do have a Spotify account or some other way to easily stream music. To put yourself in a Stars Hollow fall mindset, here are some playlists you can listen to while you stroll around town.

“Gilmore Girls Fall” by Livlove

“Gilmore Girls” by Warner Bros. TV

“Pretending I’m in Gilmore Girls” by Gianna

If you really want to feel like you are in the show or just want some comfort, I highly recommend listening to the classic “Gilmore Girls” “la la la la” songs on a loop.

Have a movie night in (do not forget the takeout)

If you have seen “Gilmore Girls,” you know a classic night with Lorelai and Rory consists of a movie marathon with an abundance of takeout food. I am guessing there is not an Al’s Pancake World or Luke’s Diner in your neighborhood, but any restaurant will suffice for your food option — just choose your own favorite dishes.

When it comes to the movies, here are some options that the Gilmore Girls watched on some of their movie nights:

“Footloose” 1984

“Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” 1971

“Casablanca” 1942

“Pippi Longstocking” 1969

These are just a few recommendations because watching every movie referenced throughout the show would take ages.

Enter your Rory Gilmore era and enjoy a good book

Rory is the ultimate book lover, and it is time to channel that energy for your “Gilmore Girls” fall. First, head to your local library if you require a new read. If you are anything like Rory, then you will be unable to leave with just one option. Next, find a spot to indulge in your book. This could be under your favorite tree or on the living room couch. Extra points if you are wearing a cozy sweater like the ones we see Rory in so often.

If you are at a loss for what to pick up, here are some options from the show:

“Oliver Twist” by Charles Dickens

“The Bell Jar” by Sylvia Plath

“Emma” by Jane Austen



While you may not live in Stars Hollow, this guide will help you bring a bit of “Gilmore Girls” magic into your fall. Whether it is a coffee run or a movie night, you will be ready to embrace the season just like the Gilmore girls would. What are you waiting for? Head to your favorite diner, throw on a cozy sweater and start your ultimate “Gilmore Girls” fall today!