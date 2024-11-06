From The Margins To The Ballot: A South Indian Woman’s Reflection On The 2024 Election

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Going into the election, I was filled with excitement for the future. The possibility of having our first woman president, specifically a South Indian woman president, made me hopeful for what the future might hold. Growing up having rarely seen brown faces in leadership, let alone brown women in leadership, this prospect made me feel seen on a whole new level. I was excited for all of the young girls and women in America who could see true representation in government and feel like they could do something that was once seen as impossible.

Growing up straddling two worlds — my South Indian heritage and my American reality — has always been a delicate balancing act. This election brought that duality to the forefront in an unprecedented way. As I watched Kamala Harris, a candidate who embodies parts of my cultural identity, navigate the political stage, my ingrained values of community care, perseverance and the pursuit of education felt simultaneously distant and urgent.

The possibility of a South Indian woman president was more than just a milestone; it was a beacon that signaled real progress. But with her loss came a profound sense of disappointment; a reminder that while change is within reach, it can still slip away. This election was not just about political beliefs; it was a test of whose stories truly matter in leadership.

As the election results were announced, the impact on communities of color became clear. Harris’ loss was more than a political setback; it was a moment that reverberated through the hearts of many who saw her as a symbol of hope. Being a South Indian woman, I understood that this was a multifaceted loss. While the election season brought representation to the forefront, it also emphasized the fragility of progress.

For many women of color, especially those from immigrant families, it was a reminder of the obstacles that persist despite the strides we have made. Still, the collective resolve shown by our communities inspired hope. It underscored that, even in disappointment, we continue to push forward, bound by shared dreams and determination.

Representation goes beyond seeing a familiar face on a campaign poster; it is about feeling that your story is understood and valued. For the South Asian community, Harris’ candidacy offered that rare reflection. It was not just about her heritage, it was the embodiment of experiences many of us know well — the balance between cultures, the weight of expectations and the drive to carve out a space in a world that does not always welcome us.

Her loss made it apparent that the journey to true representation is far from over. Although ultimately ending with a loss, the election had its victories. Seeing her campaign and the support it garnered sparked a fire in young South Asian girls who, for the first time, could see that their dreams were valid. Now it is up to us to ensure that symbolic representation transforms into systemic change.

Despite the outcome, one of the most profound parts of this election was witnessing the solidarity among minority communities. The shared support for Harris and the collective disappointment in her loss highlighted how deeply interconnected all of our stories are. This election season revealed the immense power of cross-community alliances, demonstrating that our individual fights for equity and justice are stronger when united. The strength shown by Black, Latino, Asian and Indigenous communities reminded me that our struggles, though unique, are bonded by a common desire for dignity and progress.

Beyond the representation that Harris brought to the table, the policies discussed in the election carried profound implications for South Indian and South Asian families. Immigration reform, for example, is more than a political topic, it is a daily reality for those navigating complex visa processes while striving for security and stability. As a child of immigrants, I have witnessed this journey firsthand.

The discussions around reproductive health and freedom also held particular weight, touching on rights that impact generational health and autonomy. While Harris’ platform offered hope for progress, her loss reinforced the ongoing need for policies that reflect our community’s unique challenges and aspirations. It is a reminder that, while representation is invaluable, it must be matched with substantive changes that address our lived experiences.

The letdown of this election was transformative. It was a wake-up call that the road to equitable representation is still fraught with challenges. I found myself reflecting not just on the results, but on the deeper meaning behind them: the fight for a voice that is heard and valued. This reinforced the importance of advocacy beyond the ballot box, of engaging in conversations, challenging norms and working to ensure our stories remain at the forefront. As a South Indian woman, I realized that the dream of representation will never be handed to us; we must work tirelessly to shape it ourselves.

To my fellow South Asian women: Kamala Harris’ journey was a testament to our potential, and her loss does not diminish that. It is a call to continue striving, to remain visible, and to keep pushing for a seat at the table. Let this moment fuel your resolve to engage, educate and empower those around you. We must amplify our voices, support each other and champion leaders who see and respect the richness of our stories. Our fight isn’t over, it has just begun.

As I reflect on the 2024 election, I hold a mix of hope and urgency. The vision of seeing a South Indian woman in the highest echelons of power came so close to fruition, only to remind us of the obstacles still ahead of us. But that hope doesn’t fade — it becomes the foundation for continued action.

The dream of meaningful representation is not just possible, it is inevitable, as long as we continue to build, advocate and believe. The journey forward is long, but together, we can ensure that every setback propels us closer to a future where our voices are not just heard but lead to changes in our communities.