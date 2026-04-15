From European Spring to Trashy American Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have never been more excited for fake yellow cheese and cut-off denim shorts in my life. I have never craved the taste of pool water more, nor have I ever considered gas station hot dogs a delicacy. Now, I want to make buffalo chicken dip, breathe in the scent of hot asphalt and drink an ice-cold peach Celsius in a hot car. I am so ready for American summer.

I have spent the past 95 days in a study abroad program in Madrid, Spain. I am so privileged to have had this experience. I am even more privileged to have been able to travel around Europe, from France to Italy to Ireland. I have learned so much about myself. I have fallen in love with so many things in Spain. I love the public transportation, history museums and gorgeous scenery. Suffice it to say, I have had the time of my life. I have overcome so much homesickness and FOMO since arriving in Spain. I now feel independent and more grown up. But, even with all of that in mind, as my time here inches to a close, I find myself feeling a bit antsy. In a lot of ways, I have had enough. I am ready to go home. Life lessons learned. I am done. To cope with this sense of antsy-ness, I created a list of things I want to do when I get home.

No. 1: Go to the pool.

I normally hate going to the pool. It is hot and I suck at swimming. But this year, nothing sounds more appealing than going to the pool on a hot summer’s day. Maybe this scene just feels so quintessentially American to me that I am romanticizing it in my mind. But I look forward to expanding my horizons this summer and appreciating what I might have taken for granted in the past. This study abroad experience has made it easier to see beauty in my surroundings.

No. 2: Buy a lot of ranch dressing. Eat chicken wings.

As a Midwestern girl, I have missed ranch. Some restaurants here try to replicate it, but it is never the same. I have even tried to make it myself, to no avail. So, when I get back, I am going to buy chicken wings and ranch. Then, I will feast. Granted, there are tons of foods I have missed from home. Food is one of those things that connects you to a place, and it is easy to miss your favorites.

No. 3: Go on a drive on gravel roads.

Living in a walkable city with incredible public transportation, like Madrid, has been amazing. I feel so comfortable and secure in my ability to get anywhere. I do wish the United States would catch up to the rest of the developed world in this regard. That being said, I definitely miss the feeling of driving down a gravel road with the windows down, singing along to 2010s pop music. It always makes me feel a sense of freedom and looseness that I normally do not indulge in.

No. 4: Go to a bookstore.

There are some adorable English bookstores here in Madrid, and in other places I have visited. However, I miss being able to walk into a bookstore knowing for certain that I will know the language the books are written in. I especially miss my local favorites in my hometown and in St. Louis. I even miss Barnes & Noble, with their Starbucks smell and sprawling shelves. In my first week back in the U.S., I plan to visit all of my favorite spots, iced flavored latte in hand.

No. 5: Anything having to do with American cheese.

Listen, it tastes like plastic but it also tastes like home. I miss coming home from a late-night hang out with friends, knowing that I have two slices of white bread and a bunch of Kraft singles in the fridge. I miss the certainty of a classic, nostalgic grilled cheese. Cheddar, mozzarella and emmental cheeses just do not do the job the same way.

No. 6: Hug family and friends.

This probably should have been first on the list. As much as I love my home, none of it would feel the same without the people I miss. People make a home, and while I have met a ton of amazing people through this experience, it has not been the same without my circle of friends and family at home. My favorite week thus far was when my family came to visit me. It made Spain feel more at home than it ever has. And, when I go home, I will not take my community for granted again.

Even if you are not dealing with homesickness during a study abroad experience, making a list of fun activities around your home might bring attention to something you have under-appreciated. Ultimately, curating this list of things to do once I am home has both helped me cope with homesickness while I am in Europe and has helped me appreciate the good things about my home that I might have taken for granted before leaving.