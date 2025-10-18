Frights, Festivities and Fall Fun: Your Fall Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to Mission Adelante, 44% of Americans identify fall as their favorite season. As the air gets more brisk and the leaves get more orange, it becomes more and more apparent that this long-awaited season is beginning. With the seasonal change comes autumn festivities that are only suited for this time of year. Not only does fall bring about countless treats and traditions, it also inspires togetherness by encouraging friends and family to enjoy their festivities together, no matter how simple they might be. For those looking for inspiration, here are some ways to enjoy your autumn season to the fullest!

Go to a Pumpkin Patch or Apple Picking Farm

When I think of fall, the first things I think of are the pumpkins that decorate front porches and fill pies, and the taste of candy apples covered in caramel. These distinct autumn harvests are a delight to ingest or carve; however, they are even more enjoyable when you pick them yourself. Apple and pumpkin patches surrounding the St. Louis area display an array of opportunities to collect these treats while also boasting other fun events. Located in Bellville, Ill., Eckert’s Farm and Braeutigam Orchards both showcase pumpkin and apple picking. Each patch has unique elements and events, with Eckert’s hosting several family-friendly events, including Applefest, Jack’s Lighted Trail and the Orchard Loop Trail, while Braeutigam’s crafts uniquely delicious apple cider donuts and apple slushies. These are only two of the many well-known patches in the St. Louis area; many others, including Brookdale Farms, Stuckmeyer’s Farm Market and Centennial Farms, exhibit similar activities.

Oktoberfest

The world’s largest beer and folk festival — inherited from Germany — is another eye-catching attraction for many. Lasting over two weeks, the festivities consist of traditional German music, dances, food and, of course, beer. Speckles of Lederhosen and Dirndl fill crowds of people holding pretzels and pints. St. Louis is sure not to miss out on these traditions, hosting Oktoberfest in Soulard from Oct. 11-12 and in the Westport Plaza from Oct. 17-18. Several other notable venues host Oktoberfest celebrations, including the Zoo and City Museum.

Fright Fest

Rollercoasters are one of the best ways to catch a thrill, so why not ride them at night? Fright Fest provides the perfect time of day to attend Six Flags to feel the full rush of the Halloween spirit, along with additional attractions, including themed areas called Scare Zones, filled with frightening actors and Haunted Houses. Fright Fest creates the feeling of living through a horror movie while enjoying the rollercoaster exhilarations you experience each time you go to Six Flags.

A Cozy Night In (Featuring Fall Snacks, Movies or Shows and Crafts)

Not every fall festivity has to be enjoyed outside the house. It could be a nice get-together with friends or family, customizing the perfect night in for you. You could even make use of your pumpkins and apples by baking pies or making pumpkin-flavored treats. A “Great Fall Bake Off” would be a great way to challenge your creativity and culinary skills while enjoying the company of those closest to you.

Another way to take pleasure in the fall in the comfort of your own home is to watch your favorite shows or films that only feel right to watch this time of year. From horror and Halloween movies and specials like “Hocus Pocus,” “Coraline” and “The Conjuring” series to those that just remind you of the season, such as “Gilmore Girls,” “Twilight” and “Harry Potter,” there is no shortage of cozy comfort entertainment.

Another thing to make your night more exciting is themed crafts; painting or carving pumpkins, making a decorative leaf garland or a tie blanket to keep you warm as the months keep getting cooler. All of these activities allow for the perfect autumn evening in.

As the leaves turn their orange color and the days get darker and cooler, the festivities of the fall are more and more appealing. From taking a trip to the local patch, celebrating Oktoberfest with traditional treats, braving the thrills of Fright Fest to enjoying a simple and cozy night in, fall has something in store for everyone.