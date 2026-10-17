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A computer and coffee sit on a brightly lit table.
A computer and coffee sit on a brightly lit table.
Nick Morrison via Unsplash
SLU | Life

Four Simple Strategies for a More Organized School Week

Reyna Chrum Student Contributor, Saint Louis University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I hear the word “school,” I automatically think of stress. I think about all of the assignments I have due, the workouts I want to fit in, my extracurriculars, my job and so on. My main concern is that I do not have enough time in the day to get everything done. When I entered my freshman year, I thought I knew it all: how to study and balance my life the way I wanted. I was wrong. Now that I am a sophomore, I have learned many ways to balance a routine that works for me that I would love to share.

  1. For essays, section out the number of words you write throughout the week.

    Instead of procrastinating and thinking you can write a whole essay a day or two before the due date, I have a recommendation that has worked wonders for me. Say your essay is due on Sunday night and it is Monday the week before, splitting your essay into sections early will make it easier to finish. For example, if the essay is 850 words, write in your planner or calendar to write 150 words each day of the week. By the due date, you will have written well over the 850 word limit, without watching the clock. Starting early also allows you to edit your essay with new ideas along the way, instead of cramming a draft together a few days before it is due. At the end of the day, this strategy saves you time and stress and improves the quality of your work.

  2. Use a hard copy planner.

    Technology has taken over our lives in both good and bad ways. Sources like Google Calendar are amazing; however, internet outages are very real, especially in college. Having a physical planner guarantees you will always have your weekly schedule within arm’s reach. Color coding has done wonders for me as well. In my planner, a blue pen represents the days I work, a black pen for assignments that are due and a red pen for any upcoming meetings I have.

    Another reason I recommend a physical planner over a digital planner is because I have realized how much better my memory is with physical planners. I am sure we all have heard that if we write notes on physical paper, we retain that information a lot better than if we take notes digitally. The same goes for planners!

  3. Utilize “Do Not Disturb” and record yourself during study periods.

    As many of us can relate to, it is difficult to lock in on schoolwork when all we want to do is doomscroll. Throughout my experience, I found the best way to not get distracted is to put my phone on “Do Not Disturb.” That way I am not tempted to answer a text or check an email.
    Another way I avoid distraction is by recording myself. I understand that sounds a bit odd, so let me explain. Turn your camera on, facing yourself, put the setting on time-lapse and hit record. It is always interesting to see what you look like during long periods of studying, and it also prevents you from picking up your phone.

  4. Add exercise into your weekly routine.

    Between classes, study sessions, homework and meetings, college can consume many hours of the day. Too often, we think to ourselves that we do not have time to work out, but moving our bodies everyday is essential. I am not talking about hardcore weightlifting, if that is not your thing, but take 30 minutes out of your day to go on a walk. Exercise not only improves brain function — it makes you feel good. Think of exercise like a shower for your brain; it is a refreshing reset, supports better sleep, memory retention, mood and way more. Adding just three days of additional exercise, you will notice a difference in your weekly routine.

    Many of us probably came into college thinking it would be easy to figure out a good balance, however; college is filled with packed schedules that many are not sure what to do with. My first-year experience was all over the place. Finding a routine while maintaining good mental health is somewhat difficult. These strategies for a more organized school week have helped me and I hope will help many others to find comfort.

Reyna Chrum

SLU '29

I spent most of high school convinced I'd never find a career I truly loved — until day one of Principles of Biomedical Science, when learning how the human body works clicked like nothing ever had. That same year, at just 16, I was awarded an apprenticeship at Barathaven Memory Care. I fell in love with caring for others — I was genuinely excited to go into work to see my residents. That experience showed me that patient interaction was non-negotiable for me, and it set me exploring which path in healthcare would suit me best. I knew whatever I chose had to put the patient at the center."

In late April of 2024, I found Saint Louis University and their Radiation Therapy program. It balanced patient interaction and didn't seem too fast-paced for me. I applied and got into the program. Although I am in college now, I still LOVE to work. I work as a patient transporter at Mercy South every weekend, which allows me to have the patient interaction I adore.

Outside of school and work, I stay happy and motivated by going on walks, playing ultimate frisbee, playing tennis, and getting at least three days of good exercise a week. I've also recently discovered Berry Box coffee, and yes, my bank account has opinions about it, but it's worth every penny. I love where I am in life, and I can't wait to explore what's next and share the stories along the way.