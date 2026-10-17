Four Simple Strategies for a More Organized School Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When I hear the word “school,” I automatically think of stress. I think about all of the assignments I have due, the workouts I want to fit in, my extracurriculars, my job and so on. My main concern is that I do not have enough time in the day to get everything done. When I entered my freshman year, I thought I knew it all: how to study and balance my life the way I wanted. I was wrong. Now that I am a sophomore, I have learned many ways to balance a routine that works for me that I would love to share.

For essays, section out the number of words you write throughout the week. Instead of procrastinating and thinking you can write a whole essay a day or two before the due date, I have a recommendation that has worked wonders for me. Say your essay is due on Sunday night and it is Monday the week before, splitting your essay into sections early will make it easier to finish. For example, if the essay is 850 words, write in your planner or calendar to write 150 words each day of the week. By the due date, you will have written well over the 850 word limit, without watching the clock. Starting early also allows you to edit your essay with new ideas along the way, instead of cramming a draft together a few days before it is due. At the end of the day, this strategy saves you time and stress and improves the quality of your work.



Use a hard copy planner. Technology has taken over our lives in both good and bad ways. Sources like Google Calendar are amazing; however, internet outages are very real, especially in college. Having a physical planner guarantees you will always have your weekly schedule within arm’s reach. Color coding has done wonders for me as well. In my planner, a blue pen represents the days I work, a black pen for assignments that are due and a red pen for any upcoming meetings I have. Another reason I recommend a physical planner over a digital planner is because I have realized how much better my memory is with physical planners. I am sure we all have heard that if we write notes on physical paper, we retain that information a lot better than if we take notes digitally. The same goes for planners!



Utilize “Do Not Disturb” and record yourself during study periods. As many of us can relate to, it is difficult to lock in on schoolwork when all we want to do is doomscroll. Throughout my experience, I found the best way to not get distracted is to put my phone on “Do Not Disturb.” That way I am not tempted to answer a text or check an email.

Another way I avoid distraction is by recording myself. I understand that sounds a bit odd, so let me explain. Turn your camera on, facing yourself, put the setting on time-lapse and hit record. It is always interesting to see what you look like during long periods of studying, and it also prevents you from picking up your phone.

