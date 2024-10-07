The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I love Fridays. I know, it’s a generic take, but I stand by it. There is just something about waking up and knowing that tomorrow is the weekend that gives me a boost of energy. Do not get me wrong, I enjoy going to class and the routine of my weekdays, but I very much enjoy not having to worry about a schedule, being able to sleep in and feeling like I have a chance to catch up, and this feeling starts for me on Friday. I love Fridays so much that I have created Friday routines to embrace the good vibe. I call these days “Feel Good Fridays.”

Look good, feel good

Feel Good Friday begins the moment I get dressed. On Fridays, I like dressing up a bit more: putting on an outfit that requires more coordination and is slightly fancier than my day-to-day clothes. This doesn’t take much: if there is a dress, skirt or sweater that I’ve been meaning to style, Friday is my time to do so. Being intentional about my outfit can include doing my makeup or styling my hair, rather than just brushing it. I find that when I look good, I feel good.

One of my professors told me about a study in which the group of participants who faked a smile reported being happier than those who were told to react naturally to the stimuli they were shown. This way of faking something until it becomes real or seems actually reflective of how you feel applies to my Feel Good Friday mentality. Even if I don’t get a full night’s sleep Thursday night or if I wake up feeling grumpy, being intentional about my choices makes me much happier.

Put good in, get good out

The next step in my Feel Good Friday routine is to eat or drink something that makes me happy. One way to do this at Saint Louis University (SLU) is at Java with the Jesuits, which occurs every Friday. At this event, the Jesuits who live on SLU’s campus offer cinnamon rolls, cookies, coffee and conversation to students walking by the central clocktower. I love walking to the clocktower, grabbing tasty nourishment and chatting with the friendly Jesuits. This highlights two very important aspects of Feel Good Fridays: eating foods that make you happy and connecting with others (more on this in a moment). I don’t regularly drink coffee so having a cup with the Jesuits’ tasty offerings is always a special treat. To embrace Feel Good Fridays you need to enjoy things that are slightly more special than what you might have in your normal routine. This can be anything from going to a coffee shop or Java with the Jesuits to just spending a little more time to make a special breakfast.

Connect to your extroverted or introverted self

Java with the Jesuits is great for Feel Good Friday because it also allows for conversation. Sometimes we get so stuck in our routines that we forget the joy of forming new relationships. For example, just last week I connected with a Jesuit who had spent time at my brother’s college last spring and was from my hometown. Java with the Jesuits is a low-pressure, fun way to meet new people. Being intentional about finding time for connection is really important for me because I am an extrovert. If you are more of an introvert, finding time to spend independently is a great way to embrace Feel Good Friday’s vibe. This could be as simple as spending a few minutes to journal, meditate or listen to your favorite music.

Move your body

Feel Good Fridays also include being active in some way. One of the ways I do this on Fridays is by playing pickleball. Finding a way to exert physical energy after a long week always helps me feel refreshed. Adding a competitive element to my movement allows me to stimulate a part of my personality that I don’t regularly connect with throughout the week. Finding what parts of your personality you have neglected to stretch throughout the week and embracing them sets you up for success. Making sure you are taking care of your physical health ensures that you are paying attention to all aspects of your well-being.

Nourish your friendships

Finally, Feel Good Friday must include spending time with roommates or friends. Making sure that the people you care about feel seen after a long week ensures you nurture all of your relationships. Without this, you can leave important friends feeling isolated or forgotten. Do not take your friends for granted: even if you feel emotionally close with someone or have been friends for a long time, strong relationships are like plants, they need to be regularly watered for them to flourish. This is especially pertinent if you do not have regularly scheduled times to see or talk to each other on a given week. Connecting intentionally with close friends is an important part of a regular wellness routine, which is easy to forget when you focus on schoolwork and extracurriculars throughout the week. For me, this often looks like having a movie night, game night or even just talking about how our week went and what the upcoming week has in store.

Fridays are my time to reconnect with different aspects of my well-being. Being intentional about finding a day to do this every week means that I don’t neglect to take care of myself. It is easy to get overwhelmed in college and having moments to pause is important. If Fridays aren’t that space for you, that is okay, but I encourage you to find a regular time to listen to your body and your needs. Of course, you should take care of yourself all week, month and year, but having scheduled time to treat yourself allows you to keep finding happiness and care for yourself like the wonderful, full person you are.

Show yourself gratitude for getting through another week, and recharge to set yourself up for success in the week ahead. With this routine, I know that even if I have a rough week, on Friday, I will find a way to feel good.