Everything to know before Election Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Nov. 3, the date of the U.S. midterm elections, quickly approaches, it is more vital than ever to prepare before casting your vote. In our democratic system, we the people have a responsibility to vote in elections. Whether this is the first election you are voting in or you just need a refresher, here is a quick guide to prepare for the upcoming midterm elections.

What are midterm elections and why are they important?

Midterm elections occur at the two-year mark between presidential elections. Midterms give citizens the power and opportunity to control Congress in the United States of America, along with casting votes towards state and local elections. For example, if you are not fond of the current president’s way of running the country, voting to shift members in the House of Representatives and Senate allows voters to reign-in the Executive Branch and express their disapproval. This system is in place as a part of the U.S. system of checks and balances, so voters are able to shift Congress’s composition in the middle of a presidential term.

Missouri and Illinois elections are often relevant for students from Saint Louis University and other surrounding colleges. In Missouri, eight House seats are up for election, and there is no open Senate seat for election this midterm, due to Senate terms being six years compared to the House’s two year terms. In Illinois, 17 House seats are up for election and one Senate seat will be on the ballot.

What else could be on your ballot?

Besides voting for federal Congress candidates, voters also have the responsibility to vote for statewide candidates and potential laws.

In Missouri, there are five ballot measures for this election. Those are Amendment Three, Amendment Six, Amendment Seven, Amendment Eight and Proposition Eight. To find out what these amendments and propositions actually mean, you can look at this source. Additionally, voters are able to vote for Missouri state Auditor, state Senate and House seats, court seats, school boards and local ballot measures. Unlike Illinois, there is no Governor election in Missouri this year.

For Illinois, there are no statewide ballot measures for this election. Instead, voters can expect to see candidates for the Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, Comptroller, Treasurer, state Senate and House seats, court seats, school board seats, Municipal government and local ballot measures.

To find out who and what exactly will be on your ballot, depending on where you live, visit this link. This website can be used for all voters, not just Missouri and Illinois voters.

What to do on election day.

When election day comes, you should report to your local polling place. Here is one way you can find the closest or most convenient location. In Illinois and Missouri the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additionally, when you arrive, you should already be registered to vote, which you can check through this page. In Missouri, the last day to register was Oct. 7. In Illinois, if you are not already registered, you can still do so and then vote through grace period registration, which allows you to register and vote at designated sites.

In Missouri, you also need to bring acceptable identification with you as voter ID. Generally, in Illinois you do not need to show ID to vote, but there are exceptions.

In regards to remembering everything you need to know to vote, who you want to vote for and what your choices are, you can bring in paper materials to help you make these decisions. This can include sample ballots and voter guides. Some polling locations do not allow phone usage, so it is best to print out any materials you may need.

Now that you are informed on what to expect from your ballot and how to cast your vote, I hope to see you at the polls during this upcoming election! Remember, you can always refer to government forums online to find answers to questions about voting. Voting can be intimidating, whether it is your first time or your 50th. Those feelings are valid, but you still have the right to vote and you should use that right. Happy voting to all!