Everything I Learned as a Small Town Girl at a Big City College

When people ask me where I am from, I usually have to pause, and then I usually have to say, “A little bit of everywhere.” This is admittedly a bit of an exaggeration, as I have technically only lived in two states, but I have lived in every type of town: big cities, college towns, suburbs and small towns. However, my family spent the majority of my life in a small town right in the middle of Missouri and nearly at the center of the country. It is surrounded by cornfields and soybeans, and I learned how to make adventures out of Walmart trips, due to the lack of hustle and bustle. So, when I was looking for colleges, the vast majority of my list contained universities located in rural areas or small towns. I wanted to stick with what I knew, and I still do not think that would have been a bad decision by any means, but ultimately I decided on Saint Louis University in St. Louis, Missouri.

To say I experienced culture shock would be extreme. I grew up in Missouri, and in my early childhood, I even lived in the St. Louis area. But the experience as a college student living here for most of the year is very different from living here as a kid or visiting as a tourist. I am not the only one in my circle who moved from a small town to a city, and from my experience and what I have heard, it can be pretty intimidating, especially since the first year of college is already a big transition. So here is what I have learned for those who want advice, comfort or even a warning.

Food is more expensive:

The very first thing I learned the hard way was about food and grocery prices. I spent $80 on my first grocery trip, and I bought around five items, which would have cost around half of that in total where I come from. I quickly figured out that budgeting was going to be my new best friend. Budgeting in the city is a bit of a learning curve if you are not used to having to budget for a $10 coffee at a cafe, but you get better at it with practice.

To navigate, find landmarks and a group to go with:

I am a directionally challenged person. I have trouble remembering the right places to turn in my hometown, let alone navigating the street names in St. Louis. Landmarks are easier to remember than street names in places where so many streets and highways collide. When I came to St. Louis, I had to find places that I could remember so I could orient myself. I have found that walking or driving with other people also makes it easier to go in the right direction, because other people are guiding me or checking my work. Google Maps is also helpful.

There is always something to do:

As I said, Walmart was one of the main things to do in my town. It was our social gathering place, and honestly, I loved it and had a great time. In the city, it is almost overwhelming to hear how much is happening. There is always a festival or a restaurant or a coffee shop to go to. I love to walk around the parks and go to the massive farmers’ markets. St. Louis in particular has a number of different activities that do not even cost money, like the art museum or the zoo. I have not disliked any place I have gone to or any restaurant I have tried. I love that everything I could possibly do is right in the palm of my hands here.

That being said, the noise is almost constant, and even though it is incredible to have so many options, it can be hard to balance with school work and self-care. My best advice would be to take every opportunity you are interested in, but do not be afraid to say no for yourself.

Boredom still exists:

Despite the plethora of things to do, I still get bored. Life in the city is bustling, but it is not always a party. Life is still normal and there are still dull moments. And, in the noise of the city and college, that is not a completely negative thing.

A sense of community is easier to come by than you think:

Coming to the city, I was afraid of being a small fish in a big pond, unable to find my people or common bonds. College events and classes definitely helped with this, but so did going on adventures in the city. I have met people from all walks of life through ballet classes, museum events, thrift stores and more.

Even though not everyone I have met has become a significant part of my life, every connection I have made has had value and impact. It is safe to say that I have found a great support system and tight-knit community in the city, despite my fears.

Look both ways before you cross the street, even when there is a crosswalk:

This one might sound pretty obvious, but in my town, there were probably about ten stoplights in total. Most intersections were empty most of the time, so pedestrians would simply cross when they wanted, trusting that the driver would not run them over. This trust does not exist in the city.

Basically, no matter how it seems, you can adjust to any new environment. It takes a little practice and patience. It is also important to forgive yourself when you might not know something or when you make a mistake. It is all part of growing up and finding your place, wherever that may be.