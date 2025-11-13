Euphoria Season Three Is Coming, and Here Is Everything We Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After almost a four-year hiatus, the hit drama show “Euphoria” is set to return in the spring of 2026. The show aired its groundbreaking first season in June 2019, when I was 14 years old, and, without a doubt, way too young to be watching the show. But despite my better judgment and the content advisory warnings before each episode, I found myself tuned in every Sunday to watch the newest episode of “Euphoria.”

From the first episode, I was immediately hooked. The show follows lead actress Zendaya as a high schooler named Rue Bennett, who struggles with addiction and balancing her relationships with the other teens surrounding her. The subject material of the show is very raw and explicit, but it feels very real at its core. Fans relate to Rue’s struggles, alongside those of other characters in the show.

The show quickly became a cultural moment due to its unique visual elements, like the bold editorial makeup, which drew a lot of attention. Everywhere you looked on TikTok, someone was recreating or adding their own spin to the unique makeup looks from “Euphoria.” The makeup of “Euphoria” stood out to viewers due to the glitter, iridescent colors and bold eyeliner, which contrasted the usual makeup seen in teen-centered television shows. The makeup almost serves as a character itself, telling a visual story.

The show was also a breakthrough for many emerging actors in the entertainment industry. Leading the show was Zendaya, who had already established a name for herself from her work on the Disney Channel, as well as her more recent film work, including “Spiderman: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman.” Jacob Elordi, an Australian actor fresh off his success from the Netflix original film, “The Kissing Booth,” was cast as Nate Jacobs, a football star with messy relationships and family issues.

Sydney Sweeney, an American actress with supporting roles in “Sharp Objects” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” saw her career boosted to a new level after playing Cassie Howard on “Euphoria.” Maude Apatow, daughter of director and writer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann, played Sweeney’s younger sister Lexi Howard in the show. Algee Smith joined Season 1 to play football star Chris McKay, but did not return for Season 2 for unknown reasons.

Rounding out the cast of teenagers was notably a few newcomers to the acting scene, handpicked by the creator and showrunner Sam Levinson. Hunter Schafer was a model with no acting experience, but landed the role of new girl Jules Vaughn after being asked personally to audition. Actress Alexa Demie broke out on the acting scene serving serious looks and iconic lines as Nate’s on-and-off girlfriend, Maddy Perez. Former Tumblr icon Barbie Ferreira joined the cast in her first substantial acting role as Kat Hernandez, a body-conscious teen learning to feel empowered. The late Angus Cloud joined the cast as Rue’s drug dealer and friend Fezco, after being scouted in the street by a casting director, though Cloud had no previous acting experience. Supporting the cast of teens as the adult characters were some more well-known actors, such as Eric Dane of “Grey’s Anatomy” fame, Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo and comedian Nika King.

The show was met with critical and commercial success, with Zendaya winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Season 1, and again winning for her work in Season 2. The show was a weekly fixation for many, with the term “Euphoria Sundays” being coined in reference to the cultural event that was Sunday nights on HBO, when the show would air, and the world would watch.

Season 2 aired in January of 2022, with some notable additions to the cast. Singer-songwriter Dominic Fike joined the cast, as well as actress Minka Kelly in a recurring role. Season 2 aired with the same success as Season 1, leaving viewers wanting more. After nearly four years of waiting, we are now getting details about “Euphoria” Season 3.

On Oct. 17, the official “Euphoria” Instagram account made a casting announcement for Season 3. The post announced 18 cast members who would be joining the show in undisclosed roles, in addition to some of the returning cast members from outside the main cast. Among the names listed in the announcement are long-time actresses Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Deadwyler, as well as up-and-coming actresses Gideon Adlon and Madison Thompson.

There were some straight-up surprises in this casting announcement, most notably the social media influencer with a complicated past, Trisha Paytas. This announcement came for Paytas right after she announced her role in “Beetlejuice” on Broadway, making this Paytas’ second big role.

Very little information was given about Season 3 in the post, aside from a vague time of release set in the spring of 2026. I am nervous for the characters as we left on some big cliffhangers, especially with Rue and the relationships between Sweeney and Elordi’s characters, so I am curious to see where the show will go. I, for one, have very high hopes for the new season of the show, but to be quite honest, I have no idea what to expect. It is safe to say that after the long hiatus, I am getting impatient, and my standards are set quite high. All I know is that I will be seated whenever the first trailer drops, and I cannot wait for “Euphoria Sundays” to be back.