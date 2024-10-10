Empowering horror: Eight films to watch this October about women’s issues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

With spooky season just around the corner, it is important to begin making a list of horror films to watch on these upcoming crisp fall nights. Navigating this extensive genre of media can be overwhelming as there are many subgenres and nuances. When choosing a horror film, I look at reviews and articles, trying to identify a movie that empowers its female heroine rather than using her lack of initiative and independence to propel the story.

Throughout film history, horror movies have relied on misogynistic tropes to frighten their audiences. For example, “The Shining,” based on the book of the same name by horror author Steven King, relies on the helplessness of Wendy, played by the iconic Shelley Duval, to propel the story as she fails to escape her slow, inebriated husband.

As women, we already face enough misogyny in our daily lives. When I am in the mood for a spooky flick, I want to watch one that builds suspense through cinematography and plot rather than through showing female suffering. In horror movies, women are often introduced as helpless victims or are overly sexualized just to meet a gory end. Here is a list of eight horror films that empower women throughout their story while offering insight through analogy and storytelling into the real horrors women face.

“It Follows” (2015)

This horror film takes a classic curse storyline and adds a twist. “It Follows” is directed by David Robert Mitchell and stars the wonderful and talented Maika Monroe, Keir Gilchrist and Olivia Luccardi. The curse is passed from victim to victim in the form of a sexually transmitted disease (STD). The film handles difficult subject matter, like female autonomy and consent, while still being funny, frightening and incorporating plenty of jump scares.

“Pearl” (2022)

You have likely heard the viral “But I’m a star” sound byte on TikTok, which is a quote from this film. Mia Goth stars in this second installment of Ti West’s wonderful horror trilogy which also includes “X” and “Maxxxine.” I recall being taken aback at just how unhinged this movie was when I first saw it in theaters. The director had no restraint when it came to gory and disturbing sequences. But at its heart, this film shows the frustration and anger that result when women are confined to a domestic lifestyle with no control over their own destiny.

“Black Swan” (2015)

Darren Aronofsky, a weird and wonderful director, centers this horror classic around his prima ballerina, the talented and beautiful Natalie Portman. Quickly becoming one of the most prominent horror classics of the 21st century, Black Swan follows the classic story of the tortured artist in this ballet-centered piece. Portman delivers a flooring performance, for which she won a much-deserved Oscar. In a stunning supporting role, Mila Kunis’ risky and forward character wonderfully complements Portman’s more reserved performance. This film deals with sexual harassment and complicated female friendships and asks how far is too far when it comes to dedication to one’s art.

“The Craft” (1996)

Shifting to a far less frightening film, “The Craft” is a 90s cult classic directed by Andrew Flemming that handles bullying, ostracization and friendship themes. Though technically a horror film, this movie is mostly just fun, campy girl boss sequences with a sprinkle of witchcraft. The heart of this picture is a stunning performance from the wonderful Fairuza Balk. This is the perfect film to watch on a girls’ night when you are not looking for anything too frightening.

“The Eyes of my mother” (2016)

By far the most disturbing film on this list, “The Eyes of My Mother,” directed by Nicolas Pesce, is a beautiful, horrifying exploration of isolation. Following a young girl alone on a farm with her father and a mysterious prisoner after her mother’s brutal death, this horror picture shows her descent into loneliness and her attempts to escape it. Kika Magalhães stars in this stunning film and her performance is what heightens the beautiful cinematography and direction to create a poignant horror masterpiece.

“Last night in soho” (2021)

A beautiful film with a poignant message, “Last Night in Soho” is a dazzling spectacle that questions the lengths one “will go for fame. Directed by Edgar Wright, this stunning film stars the talented Anya Taylor-Joy and up and coming actress Thomasin McKenzie. Muting timelines, the storytelling builds mystery and suspense as the viewer grows closer to learning the truth. Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy offer breathtaking performances that hold the film together.

“Midsommar” (2019)

This iconic piece will remain in film history as one of the most disturbing and unsettling pieces of the 21st century. The masterful filmmaker, Ari Aster, builds a beautiful yet brutal world, surrounded by flowers and nature, which harbors many dark secrets. At the center of the film is Dany, played by the wonderful Florence Pugh, reckoning with a recent family tragedy and handling her distant, unsupportive partner.

“promising young woman” (2020)

From Emerald Fennell, the director of the infamous “Saltburn,” this film is a masterful revenge flick that focuses on the horrors society allows men to perpetrate without consequence. The story follows Cassie, played by the talented Carey Mulligan, whose leading motivation is avenging her friend who suffered a terrible fate. Though a difficult watch as it deals with themes of sexual assault, this movie makes you think about the startling realities women face in our society.

This list is only a start as there are plenty of wonderful horror films that highlight female strength and the issues women face in society. These eight films can get you started in your horror marathons this October, and inspire you to find your own favorite empowering horror film.