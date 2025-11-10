Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm: Fall Festivities and Photo Opportunities

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is one of those times when there are so many different things to do, and most importantly, so many opportunities to look cute and take photos to post on social media. From wide pumpkin patches to delicious, fresh apple cider donuts, Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm in Illinois is the perfect place to have fun and take photos.

Eckert’s is one of those places that I always hear people talking about, and I finally got to experience the fun my peers have mentioned. Around mid-October, I went to Eckert’s with my boyfriend and two of our other friends. The first thing I noticed when I got there was how big it was. The first thing we did was the corn maze, which was one of the places in the farm that contributed to its largeness. I do not remember how big it was, but my group could not find the exit and kept circling around, to give you some sense of the scale. Even so, it was still fun to go through, and when the corn is at its peak, it is beautiful to take photos with. There is even a bridge that brings you to look above the maze, which is also a great opportunity to take pictures.

The next activity we did was go to the apple farm. To get there, we rode a wagon (a hay-ride with no hay), and it was a short, simple ride. The apple farm itself was huge, with multiple rows of different varieties of apples. This was my favorite part of Eckert’s, because it is the best place for photos. For individual photos, you could have pictures taken of you picking apples and even photos of you holding the apples. If you are with a partner, another great pose you could do is sitting on top of your partner’s shoulders and picking apples. Also, the apples taste amazing: sweet and juicy. Though it is now already too late in the year to go to the apple farm, it is a great idea to go to it next fall.

After that, another wagon was there to take us to the pumpkin patch. The ride to the pumpkin patch was a little longer than the ride to the apple farm, but when we got there, it was worth the long ride. On both sides of the road when we got there, there were patches full of pumpkins. Finding a nice pumpkin and holding it is a cute solo pose. For couples, you could both hold a pumpkin, or hold the pumpkin in front of your faces and kiss behind it.

Besides photo opportunities, there are so many other great sites to see and activities to do at Eckert’s during the fall season. One of the treats we got there was Eckert’s fresh apple cider donuts, which were really good. I do not like anything apple-flavored, but this donut was too good and made me forget about my distaste for apples. Another fun thing to do is the 70-foot underground slide. It is fun to experience, even though it is just a slide. There are also different animals to interact with at Eckert’s, like goats, birds and ponies. For little kids, they had an apple-themed fair-like ride to go on. Those are just some of the many different activities at Eckert’s you could choose from.

If you want to fill your Instagram page with cute pictures and have fun while you are at it, Eckert’s Millstadt Fun Farm is the perfect place for you.