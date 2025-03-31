Demi Moore losing to Mikey Madison isn’t ageism

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Awards season was exhilarating this year: so many amazing movies full of captivating performances. As awards season grew closer and various projects were campaigning, viewers grew anxious to see who and what would come on top. Viewers grew excited to see who would win Best Actress in a Leading Role, a stacked category that could have gone any way. The nominees were: Mikey Madison (“Anora”), Fernanda Torres (“I’m Still Here”), Demi Moore (“The Substance”), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez) and Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked”). The two main actresses who were the favorites to win were Madison and Moore. All of the nominees were deserving — 2024 was an incredible year for film — but one had to come on top.

Here is a recap of each movie. “The Substance” follows Moore’s character, Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging celebrity in a world obsessed with looks, as she consumes a chemical to transform into a younger version of herself, an alter ego named Sue, played by Margaret Qualley. Soon enough, the younger self Sue betrays Elisabeth, and chaos ensues, taking the audience through an exaggerated but eerily accurate metaphor for Hollywood’s beauty standards.

“The Substance” brings up topics of aging in Hollywood and the unattainable standards the industry sets for women. While the movie presents itself as a dystopian horror movie, the scariest thing about it is how many women can relate to it. Moore was perfect for her role. She claimed that her own experiences helped her play Elisabeth and give such an emotional portrayal of the character.

“Anora” follows the impulsive marriage of a young stripper named Ani, played by Mikey Madison, and the heir to a Russian oligarch named Ivan, played by Mark Eidelstein. The two eagerly get married after a whirlwind romance but face problems as soon as Ivan’s family finds out about the marriage and tries to get rid of Ani. Tension is always high during this film, and that is what makes it so great; the sense of fight or flight keeps the audience on this rollercoaster, and we do not want to leave. Eyes could not leave Madison the entire film; her performance was captivating and addicting, bringing the audience in as soon as she was seen on screen, and never letting go.

At the 2025 Oscars, Madison won Best Actress for her role in “Anora,” beating Moore. As soon as Madison won the award, outrage spewed onto social media, claiming the plot of “The Substance” was coming true. Responses towards Madison’s win were full of Moore supporters, claiming Moore “was robbed” or “lost to Sue.” Users took to X and TikTok to call out the irony behind the category: Moore lost to a younger actress, which outlined the message of the movie. This brings up a valid question: Was Moore losing ironic or just unfortunate timing? The answer is neither.

While Moore may have been the heart of “The Substance,” she was not the entirety of the film. Qualley also gave an outstanding performance, and she should receive her flowers as well. What made Moore’s performance so memorable was the reason why she took the role: to bring tough conversations to awards season. The impact that “The Substance” made was not just because of Moore.

While she played a major role in the success of the movie, it was the message behind the movie that made it so powerful. But Mikey Madison was the film. Madison’s presence on screen kept the audience’s eyes on her at all times, no matter what was happening. Madison’s charm and capability are rare, and she deserved to win the Oscar for Best Actress.

Madison won Best Actress because she gave a better performance than Moore and the other nominees, nothing more than that. Not because Madison was the youngest nominee or Moore is older than Madison or anything else. It is simple enough: Madison won the award because she deserved it.

Both Moore and Qualley hold nothing against Madison. Madison revealed that she was texting Moore after the awards show, with both sharing congratulations and praise for each other. Moore also shared a sweet message to Madison on her Instagram, thanking the cast of “The Substance” and publicly congratulating Madison on her award. If both actresses can put award tension beside them, why can’t the general public?

There is no need to bring topics into a conversation that does not warrant them. In our efforts to give one woman her flowers, we are taking away another’s. Let us not bring one woman down to boost another. Let us celebrate both for the outstanding work they presented. Both gave performances of a lifetime, and to put two women against each other draws the impact they had out of the conversation.