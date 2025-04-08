Childhood books that will definitely be in my classroom

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I prepare to become an elementary teacher, I dove back into the world of children’s literature. I forgot how impactful children’s literature has been in my life. Through this deep dive, I rediscovered many favorite stories that brought me comfort and joy to read. Some hold deep meanings and truths about the world, while others are feel-good books for a day you are feeling down. These seven books from my childhood will be front and center in my classroom library.

“The Flame of Peace: A Tale of the Aztecs” by Deborah Nourse Lattimore

This book was my obsession in preschool! All I wanted to do at school was read this book, and it was all I asked for at Christmas that year. My parents ended up finding an old library book version to give me because it was not sold online or on Amazon. I was ecstatic to have my own copy of the book on Christmas Day.

The story follows a boy who outsmarts nine evil lords to find and return with the flame of peace. His actions and dedication end an ongoing war. The illustrations in this book are also so complex and colorful.

This book will show my students how to persevere through challenges. It will remind them of the importance of loving and caring for their neighbors. The book also gives insight into Aztec culture and life. Children should be exposed to a wide variety of cultures and people to develop into compassionate and deep-thinking adults.

“Yoko” by Rosemary Wells

I loved “Yoko” as a child because she was so sweet, and the illustrations of her food looked so yummy. My favorite part was at the end when everyone brought in different food from a foreign country. I love all of Rosemary Wells’ books and even had the chance to meet her, along with the character Max from her famous book and TV show series “Max and Ruby.”

Yoko is made fun of at school for the lunch she brings. Mrs. Jenkins, her teacher, instructs everyone to bring in international food. However, only one student, Timothy, tries Yoko’s sushi and Yoko and Timothy become friends. In an ideal world, everyone would have tried her sushi and loved it. They would then apologize to Yoko for being mean about her food. This story is more realistic about what would likely happen in a classroom setting. This book provides the opportunity to discuss how various people responded to novelty, what they did well and what they could improve upon.

“A Glorious Day” by Amy Schwartz

This book is my go-to comfort story. It highlights the pleasure of everyday routines and the importance of having a community. This story helps me recognize how I am connected to others while living my separate life.

“A Glorious Day” takes place in an urban setting. The story follows many families on an ordinary day in the same apartment complex. It shows what different families are doing at the same time of day. This book can open up classroom conversations on how families are the same and different. It normalizes having a babysitter, eating different meals and being at different milestones (for example, some children nap, while older children do not). The diction of the book is also engaging to young readers.

“Seven Chinese Sisters” by Kathy Tucker, illustrated by Grace Lin

This book tells the story of seven Chinese sisters who each have a unique talent. It was written to create a female version of “The Seven Chinese Brothers,” a classic folktale from China. The sisters use their abilities to work together and save the day. I love how each sister is different and how together they can do good. I also felt more connected to my cultural identity through this story. Grace Lin has many amazing books, such as “The Ugly Vegetable,” “Dim Sum for Everyone” and “Olvina Swims.” I plan to purchase as many of her books as possible for my library.

“Seven Chinese Sisters” is a wonderful book to read in a classroom. It can open up discussions about how we all play a role in the community and how everyone excels and struggles with different things. This book promotes collaboration while also being entertaining.

“The Apple-Pip Princess” by Jane Ray

This non-traditional fairy tale follows the youngest princess, Serenity, as she responds to her father’s challenge to improve the kingdom. Her older sisters opt for a more vein approach while Serenity chooses to plant seeds from her mother. In the end, through showing care for others and the environment, Serenity becomes the heir to the kingdom.

“The Apple-Pip Princess” will remind my students of the importance of caring for the land around them. This book could also be a good introduction to a lesson about recycling or caring for the environment. It teaches the values of environmentalism without being a boring story.

“Ruby’s Wish” by Shirin Yim Bridges

Ruby wants to go to university, but only the boys in her family are allowed to go. She works hard for years, and her grandpa watches her hard work and determination. Ruby ends up being one of the first women to go to university in China and defies social standards.

This book contains many links to social-emotional learning as well as social justice topics. This book highlights sexism and how many people have had to fight for the right to have an education. I hope that my students find this book as inspiring as I did.

“Zen Shorts” by Jon J Muth

Stillwater, a panda, makes friends with three neighbor children. The children learn important truths about life from playing with Stillwater and listening to his stories. Stillwater helps them work through their problems and frustrations.

Pandas are one of the best animals out there, so I was immediately drawn to this book. The book is very calming but also thought-provoking. I can think of many social-emotional learning lessons I can use with Stillwater’s messages. I also think students can find comfort in imagining Stillwater coming to visit them.

These seven books are childhood favorites of mine, but are also pieces of literature that I look back on and am impressed with. The authors developed phenomenal characters that children can connect with and learn from. In my education classes, we are taught how to critically examine children’s literature for its message and impact on children. Elementary education majors at SLU take Literature and the Arts: A Tool for Advocacy, Equity and Identity. This class taught us how crucial children’s literature is for developing global citizenship, identity and empathy. My list of children’s books can be adapted to engage students in grades across elementary and beyond. I cannot wait to read these books with my future students.