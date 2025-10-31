Can we just enjoy “Dancing With The Stars?” (and all other TV shows for that matter)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If your TikTok For You Page is anything like mine, then it is filled with content about the media you consume. This past summer, it was “Love Island,” then “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and now it is “Dancing With The Stars.” I will not lie: I eat up the discussion about all of these shows. Seeing the recaps, predictions or thoughts through videos helps me invest in the shows even more.

While I enjoy a fun, lighthearted video, the hateful discourse online — specifically on TikTok — about these shows and the people on them has gone too far. This became a big topic with “Love Island.” It even went so far as the show releasing a statement before episodes about harassment and hate. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” followed suit and made a similar statement on social media. While “Dancing With The Stars” has not made any statements for its current 34th season, it might be necessary.

I have been watching “Dancing With The Stars” with my family since I was a child. It is a reality competition show where celebrities are paired with professional dancers. Each week, the pairs compete and are judged. The duos get eliminated as the season goes on based on judges’ scores and public voting. It is amazing television.

Even though I cannot be home with my family to watch the show because I am at school, my parents and I try to tune in at the same time each week and text each other our thoughts. Having this special tradition with them brings me so much joy. This demonstrates how “Dancing With The Stars” can be a powerful connector.

For the past few seasons of the show, I have seen this connection form on TikTok as well. It was so fun to get on the app after watching an episode and see people’s thoughts on that week’s dances or watch behind-the-scenes videos from the contestants. TikTok brings “Dancing With The Stars” viewers together.

These positive aspects of discourse are still happening on TikTok this season. In fact, the app is bringing tons of new viewers to the show, leading to record-breaking voting numbers. However, the hate online is overshadowing the good. This hate is spewed towards the dances, competitors and even the judges. This overwhelming negativity seems to be a newer trend.

I miss the days when I could open TikTok and look forward to watching content about my favorite shows. There may have been some critiques, but it was rare to see the true harassment and bullying that occurs today. Myself and so many others love the online discourse. We do not want to have to scroll past so many negative videos.

So I ask, can we all just enjoy the media we consume? If you are not happy about something related to a show, that does not mean you have to get online and make others feel bad. Doing this dulls all the good aspects of getting online and connecting with others about something you like. I want to appreciate “Dancing With The Stars” like I did online in the past and with my family for so many years! Just imagine how much more you will enjoy the shows you consume without all the negativity being spewed online. The positivity would be truly refreshing!