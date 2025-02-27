“Buzz Buzz Buzz: The New Season of “Yellowjackets” is Worth the Hype”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A brand-new season of cannibalistic lesbians in the wilderness, fighting and falling in love? Sign me up! The third installment of the acclaimed Showtime series “Yellowjackets” has yet to miss in its presentation of violence and consistent catering to queer fans.

Juxtaposing the girls’ fight for survival with the guilt they still harbor 20 years after their rescue, the show presents an interesting analysis of how trauma persists into adulthood. The series offers a thrilling, intense ride for any horror or thriller fan looking for a new obsession during these cold winter months.

The show begins in 1996, with the Yellowjackets girls’ soccer team taking off to travel to the National soccer championship. On the way, their plane crash-lands in the northern Rockies, leaving the girls stranded for 19 months.

Twenty-five years later, the eight remaining survivors of the crash deal with the guilt of the lengths they went to to stay alive. Released in 2023, the second season heightened the horrors depicted in the first, brought the struggle of winter for the girls to face and kept audiences guessing at what character was next on the chopping block.

With just three episodes of the new season released thus far, fans are speculating on social media about the nature of the girls’ survival. Premiering in 2021, the first season of the series quickly garnered a cult following among queer audiences. With only one central lesbian couple in the first season, fans jumped at the chance to create unlikely pairings among the all-girls team, flocking to TikTok to curate edits of their favorite players.

The show soon realized its base and listened to fans’ pleas for increased LGBTQ+ representation. Not only have the showrunners taken the wishes of their audience into account, but they have also cast acclaimed stars to join the series since the release of season one.

One of the most impressive features of the show is its impressive casting achievements, which were recognized by an Emmy nod in 2023. The younger versions of the characters impressively resemble the older actresses. Sophie Nélisse takes on the role of Shauna, the central and most haunted character in the girl’s fight for survival. Reeling from grief, the complexity she brings to the role forms a strong base for the show’s emotional resonance. Despite her insane attempts at survival, you cannot help but love and sympathize with this struggling teen.

In the adult timeline, following the characters in their forties reeling with the guilt and trauma of their teenage experiences, acclaimed New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey masterfully embodies the role of adult Shauna. No stranger to starring in queer media, performing in “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “Heavenly Creatures,” iconic 90’s female-centric queer romance films, Lynsky masterfully embodies the role.

Sophie Thatcher acts as the fierce hunter Natalie, while Sammi Henretti plays the nerdy and intense Misty. Taking on the role of the adult version of this slightly deranged nurse is Christina Ricci, of the 2003 lesbian masterpiece “Monster.” She is undoubtedly the biggest star in the show, most well known for her iconic role as Wednesday in “The Addams Family.”

Composing the main queer couple are Jasmin Savoy Brown, of the Scream franchise, and Liv Hewson, of Santa Clarita Diet, who play the teen versions of Taissa and Van. This casting choice is in congruence with the showrunners’ commitment to amplifying LGBTQ+ voices, as Brown identifies as both a lesbian and pansexual while Hewson is gay and non-binary.

Defying the cultural expectations of the 90s, when the plane crash takes place, the two characters are finally able to stop hiding their forbidden love when they are separated from the greater society. In the wilderness, they can explore their connection while supporting one another.

Additionally, fans have praised how the series includes queer representation without making it the central focus of the character. These characters are complex and queer, not queer just to make them complex. Actress Lauren Ambrose perfectly resembles Van and carries on the vivacious spirit that Hewson brings to the role. In another exceptional casting decision, Tawny Cypress plays adult Taissa throughout the series. Not only does she eerily resemble the younger actress, but the character’s mannerisms and vocal shifts are consistent between the actresses.

The most recent addition to the star-studded cast is Hillary Swank, who will join the cast of the adult timeline in season 3. Her role remains a mystery, a question that fans have been pondering since her casting was announced. It remains to be seen if she is another survivor or a completely new character.

The series undoubtedly deserves its growing following as it takes into consideration the hopes of its audience and continues to add to the wonderful ensemble of performers. Whether you’re a queer woman looking for your next lesbian fixation or a bored mystery horror fan in need of a new series to binge, “Yellowjackets” is the perfect watch for this dreary season.