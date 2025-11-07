Behind the curtain of cuffing season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I do not know if I notice this phenomenon only because I am chronically single, but have you ever felt that subtle shift around October when everyone seems to couple up? Suddenly, your Instagram feed is flooded with pumpkin patch dates, matching Halloween costumes and “soft launch” photos.

There is a name for this recurring relationship trend: cuffing season. Popularized by the rapper Fabolous in his 2013 song “Cuffin’ Season,” the term refers to when single people start seeking temporary relationships, often seen as a warm body to cuddle up with during the winter months. As I understand it, this means cozy nights in, festive dates and someone to split a hot chocolate with. But beyond the memes analogizing this time to a football season with distinct phases, what is the psychology behind cuffing season?

There is some science to back up this pattern. Research shows that humans tend to crave closeness and physical warmth during colder months. Shorter days mean less sunlight, which can lead to drops in serotonin, the “feel-good” neurotransmitter. This seasonal dip in mood makes us more likely to seek comfort and companionship. In fact, studies have found that online dating activity spikes in late fall and winter. People are simply more motivated to connect when it is cold, dark and the holidays are looming. Cuffing season, in a way, is an instinctive response to both biology and the environment. Our brains say, “Find someone warm and nice to hibernate with.”

Then there is the cultural side. The holiday season is drenched in romantic imagery from Hallmark movies to social media posts of matching pajamas. Being single in December can feel noticeable, especially when family gatherings come with the classic “so are you dating anyone?” question. Psychologists call this social comparison theory, the tendency to measure our own lives against others. When everyone around us seems coupled up, we feel the pressure (consciously or not) to do the same. This trend is not necessarily about finding the “one,” sometimes it is just about not being the only one.

Interestingly, many cuffing season relationships dissolve once spring rolls around. When the days get longer and social life moves outdoors again, the biological and emotional drivers that sparked the relationship fade too. This is not necessarily a bad thing; temporary connections can still be meaningful, and knowing they are seasonal may help people approach them with honesty. But this trend does highlight how much our emotional states are influenced by time, temperature and tradition.

Maybe cuffing season is not just about finding someone to “cuff” to, but about our shared need for connection in a world that feels colder, literally and metaphorically, as the year winds down. Whether you are coupling up, staying single or somewhere in between, understanding the psychology behind this trend reminds us that our behavior is not random. It is a mix of brain chemistry, social pressure and maybe just a little bit of our inner hopeless romantic sprinkled in with the first winter chill.