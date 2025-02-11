Balancing Books and Bottles: My Life as a Full-Time Student and Teacher

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter.

Before my junior year of college, I decided to move into an apartment with my best friend. I decided that getting a full-time job would be in my best interest for this big life change. My schedule would be filled with long days caring for kids and endless nights of homework. Although this terrified me at the beginning of this journey, I have realized that I can find joy in every stressful day.

I am an infant teacher at a daycare. On Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I can be found in the classroom labeled “Infant 3,” which I have so lovingly adorned with space-themed decorations that the kids point and marvel at. My morning starts bright and early, but I walk in and say “Hi babies! I missed you guys.” I am immediately greeted with the biggest smiles and Frankenstein-like stumbling steps into my open arms.

Throughout the day, I feed the babies’ breakfast, do arts and crafts, help them learn new words and practice skills like crawling or walking. I do my best all day to make them laugh and have a great time at school. In return, they help me learn new things about enjoying life.

Some days are very challenging. There are days when there are tears and they are ready to eat lunch at 10 a.m. I am perpetually fighting for my life to stay awake during naptime while a lullaby softly soothes the babies. Sometimes, eight rowdy babies take up all of my energy and I barely feel like I can focus on my homework when I get home.

It is very challenging to work full-time in addition to being a student. It feels like I am always on the go, and even when I am home, I always need to read or write for classes. I will admit it is very stressful. It is important to prioritize yourself and ensure you have time to unwind. Through this, I am able to approach new days, whether at work or school, with the determination to see the worth in every moment.

Caring for little kids is such an important job, and balancing it with being a student is difficult. It is so stressful to feel like I have the whole world in my hands. However, I can’t think of a more rewarding way to spend my time.

The infants hit so many milestones during their time in my classroom. There are many times when a baby will stand and start walking out of the blue, and my co-teacher and I will look at each other with wide, excited eyes and slyly pull out our cameras to capture the moment. It is so electrifying when we see the babies growing and learning new things.

I love the endless laughs with my co-teacher, the sarcasm and fake attitude I give to my bosses and seeing the joy radiate off the babies at the silliest things. Working in tandem with being in college has been trying at times, but I love how my life looks and the lessons it has taught me.

I have learned to not take life too seriously. Between college and work, it is easy to think the world can end if one task doesn’t get done. Perfection is not a realistic expectation. Life is more fun when you realize this and be more intentional with your time. The days can be long, but it is so important to approach them with determination to be present in the moment.

Each day in life is filled with stress. There is always some sort of deadline or a goal to be a better version of yourself. Every feeling you have through all of these challenges is totally valid. However, you do not want to miss the beauty in the little things right now. In the grand scheme of things, every little action holds so much weight in our hearts. Do not take it for granted.