Are Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak the original situationship?

I recently saw a photo of actors Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak at Kaling’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony. The relationship between Kaling and Novak has occupied space in my brain for many, many years, so after stumbling across the image, I decided it was time for me to take a deep dive into their complex, decades-long relationship, or their situationship.

The “situationship” is a fairly new term coined by Gen Z. A situationship can best be explained as a complicated relationship that can be romantic or sexual, but not clearly defined. So in other words, the relationship leaves you asking, “what are we?” I would make the argument that Kaling and Novak could be considered the original situationship within pop culture. The pair has a long, complex relationship that always leaves fans speculating over the details of the pair’s unique relationship.

Kaling and Novak met while writing and filming the popular television series “The Office” in 2004. Both Kaling and Novak were 24 years old when they began filming and much like the characters they portrayed, Kelly Kapoor and Ryan Howard, the actors entered an on-again, off-again relationship. In an article with Vulture in 2012, Novak spoke about the pair’s complex relationship, noting that a lot of the arguments that took place in the show were based on the couple’s personal life and experiences.

Following the couple’s time dating, they became the best of friends. In her collection of essays for Amazon entitled “Nothing Like I Imagined: Except for Sometimes,” Kaling wrote about her struggles with anxiety and how Novak helps her overcome them.

Following the pair’s run on “The Office,” the couple remained close friends and were reunited again to work on Kaling’s comedy series “The Mindy Project.” Kaling hired Novak as a consulting producer of the show in addition to his guest starring in an episode in 2013. The same year, Novak and Kaling also made a public appearance at the pair’s first Met Gala.

From 2013 to 2017, there were few updates on the status of Kaling and Novak’s relationship. The pair remained close friends, mentioning each other frequently in interviews and on social media. The story picks up again in 2017, when Novak was named the godfather of Kaling’s first child. As of 2025, Kaling has three children, for all of whom Novak is the godfather.

As Kaling has never revealed the biological father of her children, fans have begun to theorize that Novak is the biological father. This theory is supported by Novak’s heavy presence in the lives of Kaling and her children, taking on a father-like role. When asked about these rumors in an interview with Marie Claire, Kaling said they do not bother her at all. Kaling and Novak continued to make media appearances together and support each other in their public endeavours, while also remaining present in each other’s personal lives.

This leads us to the pair again today, as they have made headlines. On February 18, Kaling was honored by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At this ceremony, Novak spoke about Kaling, praising her talent as well as calling her an incredible mother. Following this sweet moment, the internet went crazy with speculation as to the dynamics of the relationship between Kaling and Novak.

I would argue that Kaling and Novak are the original situationship, as they always have us questioning their relationship. Are they simply still friends as they claim, or is it a romantic relationship? Regardless of their relationship status, I love the wholesome friendship between these two, and I would love it if the two rekindled their romantic flame. I do not like to theorize about other people’s lives, but I am guilty of believing that these two are soulmates.