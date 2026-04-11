All I Ever Wanted was a Really Good Hang

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time I heard these lyrics from the theme song of actress and comedian Amy Poehler’s podcast, “Good Hang,” I thought to myself, “Wait, me too.”

One of the reasons Poehler’s podcast resonates with me so much is that it is like listening in on someone else’s catch-up session with their old friend, and there are few things in life I like more than a good chat.

It may sound a little creepy to admit this, but I love overhearing conversations. I am not saying I hide behind bushes or stake out hang out spots for people I know, but rather, I am talking about the chats overheard on West Pine as you pass two friends debriefing the latest friend-group drama, the mother coaxing her little one to keep walking as they squat down to investigate grass, the couple who sits down behind me on the clocktower steps to eat dinner. I find joy in the mundane, so hearing a celebrity, and someone who I consider a foundational person in my life, chatting with others about normal stuff, checks that box.

I have loved Amy Poehler ever since grade school, when I first watched “Parks and Recreation” and became infatuated with her character, Leslie Knope. I was inspired to be like her as I grew up: attempting to always stay positive, working incredibly hard, even when it seemed like my work did not matter and showing deep love for my friends simply by listening to them. This podcast makes me nostalgic for when I watched the show, which is helped by the fact that Poehler often has former co-stars on as guests.

Poehler’s guests endlessly match her energy, which means they always have a sense of great playfulness, imitating her quirks and participating in her entertaining comedic bits. Conversational podcasts allow you to feel like you are a part of them because you are not just being talked at. Other podcasts of this genre that bring me great joy for this reason are “Dear Hank & John,” by the Green brothers of the same names, who are known best for their Vlogbrothers YouTube channel, and “Mike Birbiglia’s Working It Out,” where the aforementioned comedian talks comedy writing with his guests. There are countless other similar podcasts, but “Good Hang” always lifts my mood by bringing me into the chat session. Poehler’s guests are also often comedians, which makes the show that much funnier.

As she puts a lot of care into her podcast, it is no surprise that Poehler won the inaugural Golden Globe for Best Podcast this year. She creates a comfortable space for her guests, transitioning from question to question seamlessly. One aspect of her research is “Talking well behind [her guest’s] backs,” as in the beginning of each episode, she calls someone close to her guest and asks them for a question to ask the guest. This always makes the show that much more intimate as you get to hear from a close friend before the guest even enters the studio. Guests are endlessly pleased to hear from their friends, and the friends always have great questions. If you know her guest well or if you are hearing from them for the first time, you will always leave with a deeper understanding of who they are, because Poehler builds such great rapport with each person.

But this show goes beyond celebrities promoting their newest projects. Poehler treats her guests like normal people, asking them about their daytime routines, news bloopers on YouTube, what is making them laugh at the moment and even the silliest questions like “Horses: yes or no?” One of my favorite moments was Poehler guiltily talking with actress Gwyneth Paltrow about their shared preference for eating dinner and going to bed early. To hear them share how much they love bedtime just makes me smile. Fair warning, though, Poehler sometimes has spoilers in her show for what her guest is promoting, so if you are listening to an episode with an actor for something you have not finished yet, you have been warned.

Poehler gets real on her podcast, too. After the death of actress Aubry Plaza’s husband, director Jeff Baena, she decided to do her first media appearance on Poehler’s show. Poehler and Plaza have known each other since sharing the screen on “Parks and Recreation.” Poehler asked Plaza candidly about how she was doing, allowing Plaza to share what she was comfortable with in her first moments in the public eye since her loss. Similarly, in her episode with director Ryan Coogler, instead of focusing on grief when discussing actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, who had worked with Coogler, she asked Coogler to share fond memories. Poehler tackles real and sad elements of her guests’ lives and does it in a way that feels genuine without over-emphasizing or over-focusing on their pain.

Poehler also always ends her podcast with a happy moment, as shown in her Poehler Plunge, where she mentions one thing to spread joy, whether it is celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim, recommending a movie or sharing a charitable organization her guest is involved with for listeners to donate to.

I love a good hang. Scheduling regular yap sessions with my friend has allowed me to feel like Poehler, making good laughs and lively conversation part of my routine. Listening to this show and imitating its central goal — having a good hang — is a reminder that sometimes connecting with friends is more important than the schoolwork and busy life I have. Laughing with a good friend can be just as productive as grinding out homework for an hour. This has become ever more apparent as the days of my senior year wind to a close.

If you are looking for a little extra light in your life, I recommend Poehler’s podcast and keeping it simple. Everyone deserves a really good hang.