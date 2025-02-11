A lover girl’s guide to Valentine’s Day

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Whether you are spending Valentine’s Day with the love of your life, your best friends, your new partner, your dog or just by yourself, there is so much to love about it. While I will be the first to admit that Valentine’s Day perpetuates a heteronormative narrative driven by consumerism, everyone deserves to celebrate love, no matter what that may look like. No matter who your special someone is, here are some tips for making this Feb. 14th the best one yet.

1. Gifts

Everyone loves gifts. Whether it is a token of your admiration, a form of self-care or something to show your appreciation, here are some ideas of things to buy or make for your loved ones.

For your partner:

From sexy to sweet, the internet has a whole list of things to buy for your love. One example is a hers & hers, his & hers or his & his set. Whether you rock matching lingerie or cozy up in cutesy pajamas, matching is always a good route. MeUndies has a feature called “Match Me” where the user can select what style, fabric, cut and size they are seeking for each of the two sets. Then, you can select the color and print you desire based on their super cute options! They also sell matching pajamas, but you can find these at any major retailer like Target or Walmart.

I love consulting TikTok and Pinterest for homemade gift ideas. One that I will be making this year is this collection of “songs of our love.” This box of mini heart-shaped records with songs of your choice written on them is simple, customizable, cute and perfect for any music lover. If this is not your style, just go to either platform mentioned above and search “Valentine’s Day gift ideas diy” and you are sure to find something that catches your eye.

For anyone:

I love loving my friends, so having Galentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity for me! Whether you are in a relationship or not, there is always room to show love to more than one person. For your best gal pals, I suggest something collaborative. You could buy string to make friendship bracelets together or play a board game you have all been dying to try. Similarly, craft stores sell kits to make do-it-yourself beauty products. Quality time is always nice, and it shows your friends you care about them. Finally, you could make them a card thanking them for being in your life.

For yourself:

I am a firm believer in the importance of self-love. Buying gifts for yourself is not selfish; it is self-care. I love getting myself a new necklace or pair of earrings. Some of my favorite affordable jewelry brands are Lovisa and EVRY Jewels. They have waterproof options, statement pieces and simple jewelry, giving you plenty of options to find something to adorn the most important person: you!

2. Activities

There are so many things you can do with your loved ones, and it can be as simple or extravagant as you please. While there is no wrong answer for how to spend quality time together, here are some ideas.

For your partner:

A trend I have seen going around social media is recreating the first date between you and your partner. Whether you went to a movie, took a hike or walked around the city, a callback to the first event in your relationship is sure to ignite your love. You could also attend a couples’ cooking class or paint each other in the park. It does not have to be showy; find an activity that fits your love and your style as a couple.

For anyone:

I love a good girls’ night in. Fun beverages and a charcuterie board pair perfectly with a movie or facemasks. You can set up homemade or store-bought decorations, bake cookies together and enjoy each other’s company. Again, there is so much room for variety to make this option suit you and your friends, making it a Galentine’s Day to remember.

For yourself:

In the same vein, you do not have to have company to do a good old self-care day. Go for a walk, buy your favorite foods, visit a coffee shop, read a book, do your nails or anything else that makes YOU happy. With everything going on in your busy life, it is important to take time for yourself and show yourself some love.

3. Date Ideas

Spending time with those you love is so important. Here are a few ideas to get your brainstorming going for the special day.

For your partner:

Yes, it is cliché, but it is popular for a reason: go on a fancy dinner date. Whether you are newly in a relationship or it has been the two of you for what feels like forever, there is a certain spark that becomes apparent when you take time to get all dolled up and go out. Life gets so busy that you may not realize how out of sync you have become. And it is natural to go through ruts, of course, but going out and enjoying a nice meal with your love while feeling good about yourself can do wonders for the romance in your life. Of course, there are a million other ways to go about this, including the activities I mentioned earlier. Go on a hike, to a museum or even on a weekend getaway. Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, making a romantic weekend away the perfect option.

For anyone:

It does not have to be a fancy five-star restaurant; go out to brunch with your friends. Take time to organize a meal or outing that is not just out of convenience or when you all happen to be free. Effort does wonders for showing your appreciation, and your friends are sure to love going to a park and having a picnic, or coming over for a potluck. This article has plenty of ideas for planning the perfect Galentine’s Day date.

For yourself:

Take a day to yourself. Try that new restaurant you have been reading about. Go to your favorite cafe or bookstore. Treat yourself to a spa day or get your hair done. When you love yourself, you can truly start loving others. You deserve nice things.

If nothing listed here quite appeals to you, do not be discouraged. Valentine’s Day is all about showing love, and there is no wrong way to do that. Find something that works for you, your schedule and your budget. And remember: love is beautiful–you cannot mess that up.