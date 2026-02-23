A Look at the 2026 Best Picture Academy Award Nominations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SLU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a self-proclaimed expert of all things pop culture, it is my favorite time of year — awards season. To many people, March 15 might be a day like any other, but for me, it is my Super Bowl. As I have followed the Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, for many years, I figured it was only appropriate to give a quick run-down of nominations for the category of Best Picture.

For some context, the Best Picture Academy Award is the most prestigious award of the night. This award is given to the film that exhibits excellence in all elements of film production. Most recently, the winner of this award in 2025 was “Anora,” directed by Sean Baker. This year, there are ten films up for the award.

In alphabetical order, the first nominated film is “Bugonia” directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. “Bugonia” is a dark comedy following two men who kidnap a CEO, believing she is an alien sent to destroy Earth. Lanthimos is no stranger to the Academy Awards; in 2018, he was nominated for “The Favourite” and again in 2023 for “Poor Things.” In “Bugonia,” Lanthimos works with frequent collaborator actress Emma Stone in a dark comedy film, which is an adaptation of the 2003 South Korean film “Save the Green Planet!” Stone is also nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for her work in the film. Alongside Stone are actors Jesse Plemons, newcomer Aidan Delbis and Alicia Silverstone.

“F1,” the sports action film directed by Joseph Kosinski, is nominated for Best Picture as well. Kosinski was nominated for Best Picture at the 95th Academy Awards Ceremony for “Top Gun: Maverick.” Brad Pitt stars in the film as the lead, a Formula 1 racer who returns to the sport after a hiatus. Alongside Pitt are Damson Idris, Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem in leading roles.

Guillermo Del Toro’s adaptation of “Frankenstein” is nominated in the category. “Frankenstein” was a passion project for Del Toro, adapting the classic novel by Mary Shelley. Del Toro has one nomination in 2022 for “Nightmare Alley” and one win in 2018 for “The Shape of Water.” In the titular role of Victor Frankenstein is Oscar Isaac. Jacob Elordi earned his first Academy Award nomination in the Actor in a Supporting Role category for his performance as The Creature. Mia Goth and Christoph Waltz round out the cast in supporting roles.

Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet” is also nominated. “Hamnet” is a dramatic adaptation of a book of the same name, based on the life of the famous author, William Shakespeare. Zhao previously won Best Picture in 2020 for her film “Nomadland.” Jessie Buckley is nominated for Actress in a Leading Role for her work as Anne “Agnes” Hathaway. Paul Mescal, Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn round out the cast of the film.

Following the crazy press tour prior to its release, “Marty Supreme,” directed by Josh Safdie, is nominated for this award. “Marty Supreme” follows fictional table-tennis player Marty Mauser, played by Timotheé Chalamet. Mauser is loosely based on the real table tennis player Marty Reisman. Chalamet is nominated for his performance as Mauser in the Leading Actor category. In addition, Gwenyth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion, Kevin O’Leary and Tyler Okonma, also known as Tyler the Creator, star in supporting roles.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s action-comedy film “One Battle After Another” is nominated in the Best Picture category. Nominated for his leading role is Leonardo DiCaprio. Supporting is Teyana Taylor and Sean Penn, both of whom are nominated for their performances in the respective categories. Thomas Anderson was previously nominated in the Best Picture category for “There Will Be Blood,” “Phantom Thread” and “Licorice Pizza.” DiCaprio stars in the film as a former revolutionary struggling to raise his daughter, played by newcomer Chase Infiniti in a breakout role.

“The Secret Agent” is a Brazilian historical political film directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho. The film stars Wagner Moura as a former professor caught in political turmoil. Moura is nominated in the Leading Actor category for his performance in the film. The supporting cast includes Carlos Francisco, Tânia Maria, Robério Diógenes and Maria Fernanda Cândido. This is the first Academy Award nomination for Mendonça Filho.

Next is Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value.” The film stars Renate Reinsve and Stellan Skarsgård, both of whom were nominated in the Leading Actress and Actor categories. This was one of my most anticipated films of the year, as his previous film, “The Worst Person In the World,” is one of my favorite films of all time, with it being in my top four films on Letterboxd, the social online platform for film lovers. The film follows a father and daughter reuniting after having an estranged relationship. The film also stars Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas and Elle Fanning. Fanning was nominated for her performance in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Now, for my personal favorite, Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners,” which is nominated for Best Picture. “Sinners” is a historical horror film set in the Mississippi Delta. The film stars Michael B. Jordan as twins Smoke and Stack. Jordan was nominated for the award for Actor in a Leading Role. Supporting Jordan in the cast are Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo. Mosaku and Lindo were nominated for their supporting performances. This is Coogler’s first Best Picture nomination.

Finally rounding out the slate of nominations is Clint Bentley’s period drama film “Train Dreams.” This nomination was a surprise to me, as this film flew under the radar with its release being relatively quiet on Netflix. “Train Dreams” stars Joel Edgerton and Felicity Jones as a couple during the construction of the Spokane International Railway. The film also stars William H. Macy and Kerry Condon, making this Condon’s second appearance in a nominated film this year. This is the first Best Picture nomination for Bentley.

There you have it, the list of 2025 Best Picture nominees, and everything you need to know to be ready for the Oscars. I definitely have some personal favorites that I will be rooting for come March 15. I would encourage anyone who is interested in film to check out all of these films, as they are all deserving of praise. I already have my ballot of predicted winners selected for my Oscar Night party!