7 Recent Amazon Fashion Finds for Mid-size Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Slippery Rock chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a bigger girl who finds herself shopping in the mid-size and plus-sized areas a lot, I tend to be nervous shopping online. Not knowing how the clothes will fit me without trying them on does tend to be a bit nerve-wracking.

However, I found grace in these products. Trying them on was so relieving. These products were an instant fit that I recommend for the mid-size girls who are struggling to find clothes.

These pants are great for girls who struggle with waistbands. I found these pants to be form-fitting, but not too tight. The elasticity of the pants was super convenient. These pants pair well with a lot of casual tops, and come in so many different colors.

This cardigan is great for business casual attire. It is super soft and has a bit of an oversized look without looking too baggy. The cardigan comes in numerous colors as well, and I found it to be very comfy.

This top absolutely blew my mind. After hearing recommendations about peplum tops, this was my first time trying one. This shirt fits so well and really flatters the bodies of mid-size and plus-size girls. I adore the way this top looks, and recommend it to those struggling to fit something that really flatters their body.

These pants are so comfy yet stylish. They check off all the boxes regarding trendy flare leggings. High-waisted with tummy control, I truly felt more confident in these pants. They are great for any casual day or even working out.

I absolutely loved the way this bra fit me. While it was secure, it was also one of the more comfortable bras I have worn. I liked the style and design as well, and there are many color options you can purchase it in!

These shorts were great for a few different reasons. The zipper pockets made sure things were secure during any activity. I felt super confident in them, and they fit perfectly. True to size, these shorts are perfect for mid-size girls.

This bra has worked wonders for me. I have always struggled finding strapless bras, but I swear by this one. It has lasted me a long time, and it’s very durable. It has great support with minimal discomfort. I truly recommend this bra to any girl, especially those with bigger chests struggling to find a good strapless bra.