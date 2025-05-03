The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter.

Graduation season is upon us, and whether you’re set to graduate soon or in the next few years, it’s never too soon to start getting ideas for what you want to wear. Events have a way of sneaking up on us, and it’s always good to have an idea of where to get your next occasion dress. So whether you’re in the market for a graduation dress, a formal dress, or anything in between I have you covered for recommendations at a variety of price points!

Low Price Point Dresses

At the lower end of prices, Windsor always has affordable looks for any occasion. Their dresses range from around thirty to fifty dollars, besides a few slightly pricier ones at around sixty dollars. They have a variety of styles from mini to midi skirts. You can find plain white, varying floral prints, or (if you’re feeling like you want something more out of the box) some pastel options in blues, pinks, and yellows! The other great thing about Windsor is that while it’s online, you also have the option to shop in person; most local malls will have a store, and that can be very helpful for trying items on and figuring out sizing.

Francesca’s also has lots of great dress options and tends to be more conservative for those who don’t want to show as much skin. They are always doing plenty of deals and sales, and usually have a deal for free shipping over a certain amount as well. Their dresses range from around thirty to fifty dollars and come in midi to mini lengths.

Lulus also has a variety of fabulous graduation dresses to choose from. Their dresses can tend to be a bit more expensive than Windsor and Francesca’s; however, they always have a very full sale section. With that said, there are always plenty of options around the thirty-to-forty-dollar price range with all the quality of an eighty-dollar dress!

Mid-Tier Price Point Dresses

There are plenty of mid-tier price range dress sellers to choose from, with something to fit anyone’s personal style!

A personal favorite of mine is Lucy in the Sky. I’ve bought both my high school and college graduation dresses from there (though the second one was thrifted). They have very consistent sizing and quality. They last well, and I’ve had several dresses from there for over four years. I will say that for sizing, it runs quite small, so I recommend sizing up one size from your usual, especially for those who are taller or if you have a larger chest. I am 5’7-5’8, and I size up, but it is still quite short. Don’t worry about it being too big, though, because most styles from Lucy in the Sky have plenty of adjustability of strap, ties, etc. built into the dress so that you can always adjust so that it fits your waist, shoulders, etc., perfectly! Dresses from Lucy in the Sky will run you anywhere from fifty to eighty dollars. However, if you’re lucky, you can thrift one on Depop, as many people are reselling their event dresses for as little as ten dollars!

Another great brand is Pepper Mayo! Pepper Mayo dresses average around eighty to ninety dollars. I also recommend sizing up in this brand if you are taller or larger-chested, as they tend to run short and small in the bust. However, the quality is top-notch! Both Pepper Mayo and Lucy in the Sky tend to have longer shipping processes as they are Australian brands, so definitely allow for that in your shopping process as well. Pepper Mayo is also another brand that is frequently resold on Depop by other girls who have graduated, and you can get a great deal on there!

Oh, Polly is a great option for a graduate with a more daring sense of style. Oh, Polly dresses tend to be a bit skimpier and show more skin, tending to be short and low-cut. However, they are all great quality and will usually cost around seventy to eighty dollars, with some costing over one hundred for some longer or more embellished options. As with the other brands, Oh Polly is not a U.S.-based brand, so allow for shipping delays.

Princess Polly also offers many options for graduation and event dresses. These dresses can range from fifty to ninety dollars at the high end. The great thing about Princess Polly is that they have a lot of options, which is perfect if you like having a lot to choose from! However, I will say that lots of their clothes are made with 100% polyester or a high polyester blend, which can make them of poorer quality. For the price point they’re at, that doesn’t usually seem worth it to me, so be sure to check the fabric blend before purchasing.

Altar’d State is another great option. Unlike many of the other brands on this list, it is U.S.-based, so its shipping can be more reliable and tends to be shorter. Their dresses average around seventy dollars, and there are lots of options. If you like florals, you will love Altar’d State, as it has a multitude of different color and pattern floral dress options. It also has plenty of romper options if you prefer that to a plain dress.

Finally, for this section, there is Hello Molly. Their dresses are usually between eighty and one hundred dollars. They are another Australian-based brand, so I would recommend allowing shipping time and going up one size, as they tend to run small. However, they are of great quality and very durable.

High Price Point Dresses

Reformation is an excellent option for graduation for many reasons. First, Reformation is a sustainable brand that makes dresses with recycled fabric, which is good for the environment. They also tend to be pretty high quality. Further, Reformation is a brand that is carried in many stores and has its own storefronts. This means you can easily go in and try on the dresses if there is a store in your area. The one downside is the price, Reformation dresses can cost you at the lowest around two hundred dollars, all the way up to four hundred dollars. However, it is an investment piece, so it really is up to what you want from your graduation dress.

For girls who love a little whimsy in their fashion, I highly recommend For Love and Lemons. The brand has plenty of colorful, fun, and unique dress options that are perfect for graduation. Like Reformation, For Love and Lemons is also sold at many different stores, allowing more opportunities to try it out. A graduation style dress from For Love and Lemons averages around two to three hundred dollars, but you also get a very unique and stylish piece for that price.

Finally, there is House of CB. House of CB is an investment piece for the wardrobe, averaging (like the other previous brands) around two to three hundred dollars per dress. These dresses, like For Love and Lemons, tend to be unique but can also be as simple as you like. They are beautifully designed and deserve the price. They are also available in longer cuts, which are perfect for us taller girls! The sizing can be tricky, and many people have had difficulty with the zipper. However, don’t be discouraged if you decide to go this route, and the zipper fits very snugly; that is the intended fit!