Winter Days in Saratoga Springs: What to do and Where to Go!

It can be easy to fall into a slump in the winter months. But if you feel an itch to get out on the weekends, you’re in luck!

Coffee and Study Days

Do you want to make the most of your day but get off campus? There are plenty of places to study downtown and around Saratoga! If you also like a good coffee to fuel your studies, you’re in luck because you can get a drink, snack, or a full meal if you need and post up with your laptop for the hours of school work I know you probably have to do as the semester gets into full swing.

Spot Coffee

Spot Coffee has plenty of seating, great natural light from floor-to-ceiling windows, and a variety of seating options, from couches to different-sized tables. They have a variety of drinks and food. My personal recommendations are the spinach and feta omelet with foccacia, the Smores bar, and the chaisicle (a frozen chai frappe). Their Wifi can be spotty sometimes, though, so bear that in mind if you have a lot of internet-dependent work.

Uncommon Grounds

A Skidmore staple, the bagels and drinks at Uncommon are a perfect go, but they also have a variety of other food and drinks too! Uncommon has lots of seating but can be very busy depending on the hours that you go. It can also be very loud, so keep that in mind if you have a problem with noise when studying.

Kru Coffee

It’s not as popular but still just as good, Kru is off the main downtown over by the Fresh Market. It has more limited seating, which can pose an issue, but it also has wifi you can use. I personally think their coffee is the best overall, the Nutella Latte is a personal favorite of all the coffee in Saratoga! They have fewer food options, so it is definitely a better place if you are just looking for a little drink and a study session.

Thrifting

If you love finding a good vintage or lower-priced find, there are plenty of cute places to shop around town. On the cheaper end of things, there is Treasures. Treasures has a wide selection of men’s and women’s clothes as well as furniture, accessories, and decorations. They also offer a Skidmore student discount if you show your ID! On the more expensive end of things are two stores in the art district of Saratoga. Across the street from each other is The Vintage Shop and Grateful Threads. The Vintage Shop has a great and extensive curated vintage collection of clothes, and if you are looking for something special, this is the place to go. Grateful Threads specializes in streetwear and men’s fashion. If you have a good vintage graphic tee, this is the place for you. About 20 minutes away from school, there is another option in Ballston Spa, New 2 You Consignment Boutique! This boutique has great prices and frequent sales. They also have a selection of designer goods for resale if you are interested in brands and logos.

Grab Brunch or a Morning Bite!

There are so many great places in Saratoga to get brunch or a bite to eat with some friends before you get back to work. The Mercantile downtown has great brunch options with Mimosas and other drinks. If you like sweet things, Sweet Mimi’s and Mrs. London’s both have great, sweeter breakfast options and baked goods. If you prefer more savory things, Saratoga Deli has great soups and sandwiches that are delicious at any time of the day.

Get Outside into the Snow!

The cold isn’t all bad if you feel like you’re missing some vitamin D and want to get some fresh air, there are several options around town. Northwoods is great for a little winter walk with plenty of trails. You can also rent snowshoes for ten dollars at Saratoga Spa State Park and go for a snowy walk on one of their 10 miles of trails!

Events

A few winter events are coming to Saratoga, too, so mark your calendar! The annual Chowder Fest is coming to Saratoga on February 8th, so bundle up to hit the streets and the bars for some chowder. Then, on February 21st and 22nd, Bailey’s annual ice bar comes back! There will be an ice luge, firepits, and ice shots. So bring your friends out for a nice winter night out.