A review of the long-awaited movie musical

*PSA: Spoilers are included in this review!*

Before I get into my take on Wicked the movie, I must first explain myself as a fan of the musical – which I’m sure has an impact on what I thought of the film. I first watched the musical with my family in 2011. At eight years old, I was completely blown away and inspired by the magic and awe of Wicked. Considering it was my second ever Broadway musical, I was not exactly in a place to be a critic, but it is fair to say that the gravity-defying musical quickly became one of my favorites and stayed with me for years to come. Enchanted by the confidence, independence, and cynicism of Elphaba, I became obsessed with her character (and of course Idina Menzel, who played her on Broadway). The following year I dressed up as Elphaba for Halloween, with my blonde younger sister being Glinda. I, of course, thought I was the cooler of the two characters, even though I was walking around with green paint smeared on my face for the whole night.

I was lucky enough to see Wicked on Broadway again my sophomore year at Skidmore with the Honors Forum. While I wasn’t quite as awestruck as I was when I was eight, it was fun to see what had changed over the years in terms of witty dialogue, whimsical costumes, and new choreography. This also gave me the chance to review the storyline and details of the musical, which I appreciated before seeing the movie this year.

With all that being said, it’s time for the review. My expectations were high for this movie. It has been in the works for over ten years, but the work was absolutely worth it. Overall, director Jon Chu did an exceptional job with the film. Every detail, from the magnificent set and architectural design to the exquisite costumes was remarkable – and the vocals by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were just the right amount of bold and theatrical for the film. A notable critic (my brother Ben) noted how “Ariana flew back and forth between traditional stage rendition and pop sensation” as she sang. He also mentioned how Cynthia Erivo had “so much restraint on ‘I’m Not That Girl’”, but she “let it build to such ridiculous emotional heights, especially for ‘The Wizard and I’”.

I was curious about how Cynthia Erivo would match up to Idina Menzel’s iconic vocals. I of course have heard Grande sing before and had an idea of her high, operatic singing, so I could imagine how she might take on the role. Erivo, however, was new to me and I was excited to hear her sing and see how she would tackle the role of Elphaba. Overall, I think she crushed it. Her voice has such a powerful build, and I only grew more and more impressed as I heard her voice throughout the soundtrack. I love how she put her own spin on “Defying Gravity.” She was able to both make the songs her own, while still keeping the essence of Menzel’s Elphaba alive. Succeeding stars Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenowith seems like an impossible task, but Erivo and Grande couldn’t have been more perfect for the challenge. They rose to the occasion and took on the roles in a humorous and understated way that felt true to character. Ariana left her pop-star past behind and took on Glinda with beautifully effortless humility. And Cynthia came in with a fierceness and power that grew throughout the movie. She completely seized the role and soared, executing the songs gorgeously in her own way. As another fan observed, “Her voice sounds so young until she belts,” further emphasizing how she hit it out of the ballpark.

I was also really glad to see Elphaba played by a black actress. This was a perfect and obvious opportunity to bring more depth to the story and add more representation to an already popular franchise. Seeing Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba was so refreshing and inspiring. The prejudice Elphaba faces due to the color of her skin serves as a clear allegory of racism in our society. In one of her interviews, Erivo also points out that the movie allows more people the opportunity to see the story of Wicked, without confining it to the expensive venue of a Broadway stage. The movie makes this powerful story more accessible to others, allowing more people to share in the beautiful story between ‘two best friends’ who ultimately defy gravity.

A few small details that I loved and had to include in this review:

1) Elphaba’s glasses – the one curved piece of metal for the bridge is so Ozian and perfect for her character

2) The beautiful field of tulips surrounding the Emerald City shown in one of the opening scenes. In an interview with production designer Ethan Crowley, he says they planted 9 MILLION TULIPS for these scenes!!! That is dedication.

3) The cameo with the OGs, Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, during “One Short Day”. This was such an exciting surprise for the audience and really paid homage to the women who created the iconic roles.

I could say SO much more about this movie and the nuanced differences between the musical and the film, but I will spare you all for now, or at least until part II is released – which by the way I am incredibly bummed that we have to wait another year to see. On the bright side, this gives us something to look forward to. The sun has not yet set on the land of Oz, and there are more stunning songs to hear in part II like some of my favorites, “For Good” and “No Good Deed.” I cannot wait to see where Jon Chu takes this next part of the story and how he ties up the ending. The possibilities really are… Unlimited.