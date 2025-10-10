Why John Hughes’ Movies Stand The Test Of Time

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the first 80s movies I watched was when I had the flu in 3rd grade. My 8-year-old brain was forever changed by Marty McFly’s antics and the magic of Doc’s DeLorean speeding through time in Back To The Future. After that, many late nights were spent watching all of the classics: from The Outsiders (7th grade English, anyone?) to St Elmo’s Fire, to Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Throughout all of my 80s-film binges, the ones that have stayed on repeat until today have a common factor: they were all directed by John Hughes. If you hear the name Jake Ryan and think of the character from Hannah Montana, you might not know who Hughes is. A filmmaker and director, John Hughes created some of the most iconic teen movies of the 80s that stand the test of time. If you’ve seen the episode of Victorious where Tori and co. are stuck in Saturday detention, or the Domino’s Pizza commercial with Joe Keery, you’ve even watched a take on one of his movies, The Breakfast Club, and Ferris Bueller. The lingering question remained in my head: what makes these movies so special, and what is their cultural impact?

Their Reliability

Hughes’ movies differ from the cliche plotline of the popular jock or the nerdy girl (although sometimes they are prominently featured), and complicate these characters by adding a layer of depth, longing, and fear. Audiences can see the teenaged characters having adult-level conversations, grappling with relatable problems like an unrequited crush or feeling misunderstood by a parent, and the general pain of being in high school. In Pretty In Pink, Andie grapples with being accepted by her upper-class crush and his friends. In Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Ferris’s sister (Jeanie) feels like her entire identity at school and home is defined by her brother. In The Breakfast Club, the characters from different social groups all bond over their loneliness and lack of identity. In Some Kind of Wonderful, Watts is a tomboy who yearns longingly for her best friend, who finally notices her in the end. For kids in the 80s and today, it’s impossible to not find one character that feels like a mirror to yourself (I’m a mix between Sam from Sixteen Candles and Jeanie Bueller).

Their Music

Do you ever hear a song and think of a movie or book that it was featured in? John Hughes was a master at that connection. The music in his films was not just background noise, but rather something that was deeply intertwined between the plot and the characters. Many songs were written specifically for the films, but there was also a heavy influence on alternative and UK-based bands like “The Smiths.” The iconic moment of Judd Nelson punching the air at the end of The Breakfast Club would not be the same without “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds being the backtrack to the moment. Other songs like “If You Leave” from Pretty in Pink, “Oh Yeah” from Ferris Bueller, and “This Woman’s Work” from She’s Having a Baby (though not a teen film, it is still a great watch), are almost synonymous with their accompanying films. Hughes’ films introduced a new way of soundtracking films that focused on content rather than commercialism. If you ever see me longingly staring out my window, please know that I’m listening to my “pretending to be in an 80s movie” playlist on Spotify and dreaming that Jake Ryan will show up at my doorstep.

Their Timeless Appeal

Hughes’ movies never fade because they remind us that growing up is awkward, hilarious, and sometimes painful, but also beautiful. Whether it’s Andie showing up to prom in her handmade pink dress, Ferris scheming his way out of a day of school, or the gang from The Breakfast Club opening up to one another in a circle, these stories live on because they make us feel something real. And that’s a kind of magic that never goes out of style.

Their Legacy

Even now, the Hughes influence is everywhere. You can feel it in Stranger Things, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (so many Sixteen Candles references in this one!), The Summer I Turned Pretty, and even Lady Bird. These stories still capture the mix of chaos, heartbreak, and hope that come with being a teenager. John Hughes’s movies didn’t just define 80s teen culture; they defined what it feels like to be young and misunderstood.