Why Are We Still Fighting for Reproductive Rights in 2025?

A Look at the Evolving Political Landscape

It’s 2025, and the fight for reproductive rights is far from over. Nearly three years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the battle over abortion access and reproductive healthcare continues to shift, with new laws, court cases, and grassroots activism shaping the landscape. How did we get here, and what can we do now?

The Current State of Abortion Access

Since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in 2022, abortion access has become a state-by-state issue, creating a stark divide in reproductive healthcare. As of 2025:

Near-total bans exist in at least 14 states , forcing patients to travel across state lines for care.

, forcing patients to travel across state lines for care. Some states have enacted shield laws , protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients from legal consequences.

, protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients from legal consequences. Medication abortion has become a key battleground , with federal courts weighing in on the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill.

, with federal courts weighing in on the FDA’s approval of mifepristone, a widely used abortion pill. Ballot initiatives have emerged as a critical tool, with voters in some conservative states rejecting extreme bans and codifying protections.

Whether or not someone can access abortion now largely depends on their zip code, financial resources, and ability to navigate legal barriers.

Beyond Abortion: The Expanding Fight for Reproductive Justice

While much of the conversation focuses on abortion, reproductive rights extend far beyond that. Advocates are also fighting for:

Contraceptive access , as some lawmakers push restrictions on birth control methods like IUDs and emergency contraception.

, as some lawmakers push restrictions on birth control methods like IUDs and emergency contraception. Maternal healthcare , as states with abortion bans see rising maternal mortality rates, especially among Black and Indigenous women.

, as states with abortion bans see rising maternal mortality rates, especially among Black and Indigenous women. Sex education and healthcare funding , which are being cut in certain regions, leaving young people with fewer resources to make informed decisions.

, which are being cut in certain regions, leaving young people with fewer resources to make informed decisions. Protection for IVF and fertility treatments, after an Alabama Supreme Court ruling threatened access to in vitro fertilization.

These intersecting issues underscore that reproductive justice isn’t just about legality—it’s about ensuring all people, regardless of income or background, have the ability to make informed choices about their bodies.

The Political and Legal Frontlines

Reproductive rights remain one of the most polarizing issues in U.S. politics, shaping elections and legislative agendas. In 2024, reproductive freedom became a decisive issue in the presidential and congressional races, leading to:

A push for federal protections , with some lawmakers advocating for nationwide abortion rights legislation.

, with some lawmakers advocating for nationwide abortion rights legislation. State-level power struggles , where governors and legislators continue to propose restrictive or protective measures.

, where governors and legislators continue to propose restrictive or protective measures. Ongoing court battles, with cases challenging abortion bans, medication access, and reproductive healthcare policies.

As we look ahead, it’s clear that the courts, Congress, and grassroots activists will continue to play a major role in determining the future of reproductive rights.

What Comes Next?

Despite the challenges, the fight for reproductive rights is not without hope. Activists and advocacy groups continue to mobilize through: