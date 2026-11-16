This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Over the past few years I’ve been adding and expanding my wardrobe. Throughout this process, I’ve become very familiar with different stores and where to shop. So, if you’re interested in learning where you can find cute pieces, read on!

When it comes to jeans, I absolutely adore PacSun. They have flattering low-rise wide-leg jeans in several different colors. On a day-to-day basis I almost exclusively wear the Casey Low Rise Baggy Jeans Lighter Blue. They are perfect for girls who are 5’6 or taller with a regular inseam of 31.5.” Currently, the jeans are on sale, so you won’t want to miss it!

Garage also has cute denim. Some of which are mid to high-waisted which is perfect for those who are interested in a more modest look. In general, they are very versatile and have a section for active wear, everyday, and going out. Recently I bought a gray wrap top from Garage, and I have been obsessed with it. The material is extremely soft and hugs my body perfectly.

Edikted is another spot I shop at. Although I initially avoided them because of the long lines at malls, I’ve come to realize that they’re worth the wait. Lately I’ve been enjoying bright colors and fun patterns, and whenever I shop there I know I can rely on them. I always find something, whether that be a cute bottom or top.

Lastly, for shoes, shop at Journeys. They have a decent selection of footwear, including Adidas, Birkenstocks, Reebok, and more. Over a year ago I bought myself brown suede sambas, and wear them often. The employees are super kind and always willing to help too.

Make sure to hit up your local mall or browse online; I promise these places will not disappoint!