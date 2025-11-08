When Friendships Challenge Our Values

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Skidmore chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Friendships are some of the most incredible and important parts of our lives. We love our differences and learn from each other’s unique perspectives. Yet sometimes, these differences touch on core values, especially when it comes to harmful stereotypes or dismissive comments.

Last winter break 2024, I had to step back from a friendship because I realized we disagreed on fundamental values. I’ve always believed that having different opinions in friendships is important for growth and self-reflection. But when a difference involves values that harm others, I cannot ignore it.

A comment was made about a friend of mine after I showed someone a picture. The joke was a microaggression, and I was shocked that my friend didn’t see it as a problem. When I raised my concerns, she dismissed them, comparing the remark to a harmless stereotype about England’s weather. Later, when I tried to explain why this was harmful, she shifted the conversation to frame it as “white victimization,” which deflected from the real impact of the comment.

This moment revealed a fundamental difference in our values, specifically, how we view the responsibility of our words and the importance of acknowledging harm. Even though I care about her and value our shared memories, I realized I couldn’t stay in a friendship with someone whose understanding of these issues clashed so deeply with mine.

This experience taught me that stepping back from a friendship where core values are misaligned is about creating space for relationships that reflect respect, accountability, and shared commitment to confronting harmful behavior. Sometimes, you have to prioritize your emotional and moral well-being, even if it means saying goodbye to someone you care about.

I hope sharing my experience encourages reflection on the importance of surrounding ourselves with people who tolerate differing opinions and understand the impact of their words and actions. Stepping away isn’t easy, but it is often necessary to maintain integrity, empathy, and personal growth.